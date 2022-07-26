  1. home
  2. Articles

Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, July 26, 2022

0 0

Jul 27: Cliff Haus City Community Round Table

WechatIMG5f710f2de57fc83d7950152b0f8cad56.jpg

Cliff Haus City Community Round Table Episode Three is on July 27!

The topics are adventure sports, healthy lifestyle, cross country trail running and meditation.

7-9pm, Zhujiang NewTown, ZMAX hotel.

Until Jul 31: Beyong Reality Dali's Divine Comedy

WechatIMG266b90c1ff23ff911a15d63a806a221f.jpg

Dali's Divine Comedy exhibition! It's free!

Tuesday to Sunday 11am-8pm 

See a listing for In Arcade

Jul 15-Aug 28: X Gather Play Unlimited

WechatIMG46554258625d14a84c83485733aa3984.jpeg

The magical island has moved to the exhibition site to let you have an immersive encounter with your childish friends! Giant Teletubbies are waiting to take a photo with you! 

10am-10pm, RMB9.9 

Hi Department Store X Gather Exhibition Area, 4th Floor, Grandview Plaza

Jul 22-Jul 31: Plastic Friendship Never Die

WechatIMGf63543b64e40d1d3c4f451be1c91fa4b.jpeg

Carlsberg X Rains Plastic Friendship Never Die Party!

Reconciliation with “Plastic” and toast to friendship.

Bring your friend and join hands to develop sustainable friendship.

3-9pm

Badmarket, No. 9 Miaoqian West Street (Exit F of Dongshankou Subway Station)

Jul 23-Sep 5: If Tears Were In Colors Exhibition

WechatIMGb111f60f93a2590d3c05ff3c5fa57ba5.jpeg

In Qiurui Du’s works, flowers are more delicate, love is more exuberant, and even tears become brighter. In his romantic and exaggerated creations, we discover a vivid and diverse reality of person, be it you or me, instead of a stereotyped and numb appearance. Tears embody our experience, they have their own colors, no matter if it is sadness or joy.

July 23 to September 5, 11am-6pm

Kuiyuan Gallery, No.9, Xuguyuan Road

Jul 23-Sep 30 SCM Pop Pop Store

WechatIMG97f2d377d148cc2eec490c5a9806d678.jpeg

SCM Pop Pop Store will hold exhibitions and fun activities!

July 23 to September 30. 

 L128, Timeless Square Building B, Baiyun District

Jul 30-31: MUSTA Clubhouse Yacht and Villa Party

2022-07-26-17.54.22.jpg

This Saturday and Sunday MUSTA will be holding a yacht and villa party!

3-7pm Yacht Party

7.20pm-8am Villa Party

Hezheng East Bay In Huizhou City

RMB 899



Guangzhou Events things to do

more news

Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen this week.

8 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

8 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

7 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

7 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some great things to do in Guangzhou.

13 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some great things to do in Guangzhou.

11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

10 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

20 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some great things to do in Guangzhou.

13 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Founding of the Communist Party of China

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

Getting Giggy With It: The Rise of China's Gig Economy

Is China’s Population About to Start Shrinking?

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Man Executed for Livestream Murder of Celebrity Wife

Man Executed for Livestream Murder of Celebrity Wife

Police Officer in Southwest China Shoots Dead 3 Before Fleeing?

Police Officer in Southwest China Shoots Dead 3 Before Fleeing?

16 New COVID Cases, Things are Bad in Baoshan

16 New COVID Cases, Things are Bad in Baoshan

Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives