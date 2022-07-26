Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Jul 27: Cliff Haus City Community Round Table



Cliff Haus City Community Round Table Episode Three is on July 27!

The topics are adventure sports, healthy lifestyle, cross country trail running and meditation.

7-9pm, Zhujiang NewTown, ZMAX hotel.

Until Jul 31: Beyong Reality Dali's Divine Comedy

Dali's Divine Comedy exhibition! It's free!

Tuesday to Sunday 11am-8pm

See a listing for In Arcade

Jul 15-Aug 28: X Gather Play Unlimited

The magical island has moved to the exhibition site to let you have an immersive encounter with your childish friends! Giant Teletubbies are waiting to take a photo with you!

10am-10pm, RMB9.9

Hi Department Store X Gather Exhibition Area, 4th Floor, Grandview Plaza

Jul 22-Jul 31: Plastic Friendship Never Die

Carlsberg X Rains Plastic Friendship Never Die Party!

Reconciliation with “Plastic” and toast to friendship.

Bring your friend and join hands to develop sustainable friendship.

3-9pm



Badmarket, No. 9 Miaoqian West Street (Exit F of Dongshankou Subway Station)

Jul 23-Sep 5: If Tears Were In Colors Exhibition

In Qiurui Du’s works, flowers are more delicate, love is more exuberant, and even tears become brighter. In his romantic and exaggerated creations, we discover a vivid and diverse reality of person, be it you or me, instead of a stereotyped and numb appearance. Tears embody our experience, they have their own colors, no matter if it is sadness or joy.

July 23 to September 5, 11am-6pm



Kuiyuan Gallery, No.9, Xuguyuan Road

Jul 23-Sep 30 SCM Pop Pop Store

SCM Pop Pop Store will hold exhibitions and fun activities!

July 23 to September 30.

L128, Timeless Square Building B, Baiyun District

Jul 30-31: MUSTA Clubhouse Yacht and Villa Party

This Saturday and Sunday MUSTA will be holding a yacht and villa party!

3-7pm Yacht Party

7.20pm-8am Villa Party

Hezheng East Bay In Huizhou City

RMB 899







