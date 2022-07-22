  1. home
  2. Articles

Torres Brandy Appoints Hu Jun as Brand Ambassador for the Chinese Mainland

By That's, July 22, 2022

0 0

In commemoration of Torres China’s 25th anniversary, Torres has appointed Hu Jun as Brand Ambassador for Torres Brandy on the Chinese mainland, responsible for sharaing the Torres Brandy story.

254411658807560_.pic.jpg

The Spirit of Time

In 1928, Juan Torres Casals, second generation in the Torres family, began the development of vintage brandy aged in oak from the excellent white wines of Penedès (Barcelona). The work of Juan Torres was soon recognized, and his brandies became synonymous with quality.

Torres Brandy is the result of almost century-old mastery in the art of distilling and the tenacious pursuit of perfection. The master distiller has perfected the art of distillation, injecting each brandy with passion, dedication and patience, and ensuring brandies are endowed with character and elegance.

In 2020, 2021 and 2022, Drinks International named Torres Brandy as “Bestselling Brand” and “Top Trending Brand” in the brandy category of the Annual Brands Report (note that said category doesn’t include cognac).

254401658807560_.pic.jpg

A good brand needs time to become recognizable. The same is true for brandy. Torres Brandy uses the “Solera” aging system. The traditional solera method involves arranging the American oak barrels at different heights. The most recent brandy – contained in the uppermost container – is mixed in small amounts with the older brandy. Then, after several years, it is mixed with the final level on the ground which contain the most aged brandies. Torres brandy keeps its uniform style and stable quality with this constant mixing process.

254441658807562_.pic_hd.jpg

Maturity, Intensity and Complexity

The Torres family has more than a century of experience in the art of wine distillation. The company harvests unique local and international grape varieties, presses them and ferments them to produce a white wine with high acidity and low alcohol content.

Then, Torres Brandy distils the wine using traditional copper stills with a double distillation process. After distillation, the brandy is aged in oak barrels. Over time, the brandy will take on those vintage characteristics that will make it unique: maturity, intensity and complexity.

Hu Jun's admired acting career results from hard work, dedication and passion. In a similar way, Torres Brandy has built a successful reputation since 1928.

Join Hu Jun in exploring Torres Brandy's charm and taste the spirit of time.

[All images via Torres Brandy]

Brandy China

more news

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

WeChat Channels, Douyin videos, Taobao stores and Xiaohongshu accounts. In China, there are countless online platforms teaching people how to train their dogs by beating them.

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

A scam notice said the company's training centers for kids and teens would close and that parents could claim refunds.

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

Is China’s Population About to Start Shrinking?

The 1.4 billion figure looks like it was the crest of the wave.

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

This Day in History: Founding of the Communist Party of China

The Communist Party of China turns 100 this month, founded in Shanghai in July 1921.

What’s Behind China’s Recent Record Temperatures?

High temperature warnings have recently been issued across China.

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Get outta town!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Founding of the Communist Party of China

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

Getting Giggy With It: The Rise of China's Gig Economy

Is China’s Population About to Start Shrinking?

Enjoy the Luxury of Allelique's Shampoo & Hair Care Sets

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

8 Must-Try Dishes in Gastronomic Capital Huai'an

8 Must-Try Dishes in Gastronomic Capital Huai'an

Red Weather Warning Issued for Guangzhou

Red Weather Warning Issued for Guangzhou

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

19 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

19 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Hotel Worker Detained

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

EF English First to Close in China?... No!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives