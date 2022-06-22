  1. home
Man Behind Racist Videos Charged with Human Trafficking

By Anna Priymak, July 25, 2022

Lu Ke, the Chinese man who made racist videos of people in Africa for personal profit, has been charged with human trafficking in Malawi.

Lu is a Chinese national living in Malawi who was exposed by the BBC and accused of racism and child exploitation. He made greeting style videos featuring African people and sold them on Taobao (China’s Amazon).

He was arrested for human trafficking in Lilongwe (the capital of Malawi) on Monday, July 18, according to reports by local media. 

Lu's actions caused outrage in Malawi, with people taking to the streets to protest his disrespectful behavior and demanding justice be served. 

The 26-year-old was originally arrested last month after illegally entering Zambia in an attempt to avoid punishment. 

In one particularly shocking video, children were singing derogative chants in Chinese (which they did not understand). Some of the songs included lyrics such as “I have a low IQ, I’m a black monster.” 

Village children were also exposed to physical abuse from Lu, who would pinch them and beat them with a stick. 

Parents of the children claim that whenever they attempted to take their kids back, Lu would order them to continue helping him make the videos. 

Lu appeared in court and was charged with five counts of trafficking, however, prosecutors say that more charges are expected to come as the investigation continues. 

He was also denied bail, meaning he will remain behind bars for at least the next two weeks. 

Senior Magistrate James Mankhwazi substantiated his decision by stating that the accused has no definitive place of stay, is a flight risk and is likely to interfere with witnesses (who are minors), therefore putting them in danger. 

“We object to the accused’s bail application as he poses a flight risk, as evidenced by his escape to Zambia,” the prosecutor told the court.  

A statement released by the Chinese embassy in Malawi said: "It shall be stressed that the Chinese government has zero tolerance for racism. China has been cracking down on unlawful online acts in the past years and will continue to do so.”

