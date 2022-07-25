  1. home
21 Cases in Shenzhen, List of Business Closures

By Linda Guo, July 25, 2022

On July 24, 21 new COVD-19 cases were confirmed in Shenzhen. Of the 21 cases, 13 were asymptomatic.

Due to the recent outbreak, several businesses in Shenzhen have shut down or are operating under restrictions. Here is a list of the current establishments that have had to close:

Shenzhen Bay Sports Center

Starting from July 24, all sports arenas in Shenzhen Bay Sports Center have been temporarily closed, including the swimming pool and badminton, basketball, soccer and tennis courts. All training programs like swimming, badminton and tennis are suspended.

He Xiangning Art Museum

Starting from July 24 at 2pm, He Xiangning Art Museum is closed temporarily. All reservations have been canceled.

The Great Valley Tourist Site

From July 23 to 25, the Great Valley Tourist Site will be closed and the forest train activity will be suspended.

Hua Xia Star Light Cineplex (Nanshan)

On July 21, Hua Xia Star Light Cineplex in Nanshan District closed temporarily. The cinema will possibly reopen on July 28. All tickets bought will be refunded.

THE SILOS

From July 18, THE SILOS will be closed every Monday.

HQB Museum

HQB Museum is closed temporarily starting from July 22.

Luohu Art Museum

Luohu Art Museum is closed temporarily starting from July 21.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shenzhen Covid-19

