Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2022

BISS Puxi IB Diploma Results 2022

BISS Puxi class of 2022 has continued its tradition of excellent IBDP results; 100% of students passed the Diploma, with an average score of 38.3, which is over 6 points above the global average.

For the IB Diploma, a score of 40 points or above is generally seen as an outstanding achievement and a hugely impressive 52% of students achieved this standard, which opens doors to the world’s best universities.

The maximum possible Diploma points total is 45, and very few students around the world are able to achieve this. Jocelyn can be exceptionally proud of her achievement in joining this select group. Two other students – Seoyoung and Peiyu – were able to score 44 points.

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong Students Achieve Outstanding 2022 IB Results!

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong are thrilled to announce that their Class of 2022 IB students once again scored highly, achieving an average of 39.8 out of a total of 45 points. This represents the highest average score ever achieved at Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, and is well above the global average of 31.9. And 21% of students achieved 44 or higher - an incredible result!

Britannica Further Improves Its Mandarin Program

Looking for a top international school education, but not at the expense of Mandarin? Britannica International School Shanghai is pleased to share further improvements being made to their Mandarin program. The school previously offered five compulsory Mandarin lessons for all students up to Year 9, with two additional lessons for native Mandarin speakers. For the upcoming academic year, students in Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 now have the option of two additional Mandarin lessons, meaning up to nine Mandarin lessons weekly.

