6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

By Sponsored, July 22, 2022

Gexian Village & Incredible Infinity Pool

640.jpg

Gexian Village Resort in Jiangxi Province is surrounded by the famous Gexianshan Mountain Scenic Area, a classical painting landscape of water and bamboo. Situated over 1,000 meters above sea level, enjoy magnificent sunrises in the morning and impressive sunsets in the evening.

There is also an RMB300 million large-scale light show, so immerse yourself in the misty, dreamlike land. While an exquisite infinity pool overlooks Gexian's amazing mountain scenery, reminiscent of Van Gogh's Starry Sky.

For More Information Click Here

‘Avatar Mountain’ Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Ancient Town Tour

549984060.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape.

Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests.

This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

Rafting & Swimming in Linan Mountain Resort

1577711654.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. Go white water rafting; explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China; swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools; visit beautiful Jianmen, the location of a lot of ancient movies; stay in a beautiful mountain hotel; and have a pool party and bonfire.

All that in one weekend.

For More Information Click Here

Dreamlike Enshi

1336192153.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon. Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

For More Information Click Here

Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

Summer Moganshan Getaway

640-1-.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Summer is here, and it's time to hit the great outdoors and enjoy beautiful nature. Explore Moganshan with two nights at a stunning resort. Hike and cycle through bamboo forests, enjoying picnic lunches and delicious local dinners. There will also be plenty of pool time with cooling drinks like frozen margarita, mojito, gin tonic, beer and soft drinks.

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]


China Travel Deals

