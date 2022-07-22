Cold Brew Coffee Made Simple with This Sleek Brewing Kit

There is nothing better than a cold brew coffee on a hot summer day. That’s Shanghai has partnered with Sumerian Coffee Roasters to give you a simple method to making the perfect cold brew. We are also offering a brewing kit to get you started.

The brewing kit comes with a sleek brewer and 250 grams of pulped natural organic coffee from Yunnan. Priced at just RMB298, you can buy the brewing kit in-store at Sumerian Coffee or through delivery sites Sherpas, Eleme and Meituan.

Cold-brewed coffee is smooth, naturally sweet and less acidic than coffee brewed with hot water. It has a luminous clarity and an electrifying zing that makes you want more. The method is simple – add ground coffee and water to the brewer, then place in the refrigerator.



Sumerian Coffee recommends using a 1:10 ratio – one part water for every 10 grams of coffee. Next, put the brewer in the refrigerator for 14 hours, then pour over ice for a crisp, refreshing coffee. Store the brew in your refrigerator for up to 3-days.

Sumerian Coffee recommends using a single origin, coarsely ground bean.

A single origin coffee enhances and highlights its specific characteristics, and washed processing makes it taste brighter and refreshing on your palate.

A finely ground coffee will be more acidic than coarsely ground. You can adjust the grind to your preference, but Sumerian Coffee recommends a coarse grind.

Below is a step by step guide to the perfect cold brew...

1. Add 70 grams of coffee into the mesh filter.



2. Place the filter into the glass brewer. Align the mark on the filter with the brewer.



3. Pour 700 ml filtered water over the grounds ensuring they are equally saturated. Stir gently for several seconds to saturate the grounds.

4. Put the lid on top and let it brew in the refrigerator for 14 hours.



5. After 14 hours, gently shake to stir the coffee, then twist off the cap and remove the filter.



6. Twist the lid back onto brewer, open spout and pour over ice to enjoy. Store in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

You are done brewing!

Discard the grounds and clean your brewing equipment thoroughly so it’s ready for next time.

For detail instructions please follow the QR code below:

Sumerian Coffee Roasters, 415 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Beijing Xi Lu 陕西北路415号, 近北京西路