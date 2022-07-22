  1. home
Cold Brew Coffee Made Simple with This Sleek Brewing Kit

By That's Shanghai, July 22, 2022

There is nothing better than a cold brew coffee on a hot summer day. That’s Shanghai has partnered with Sumerian Coffee Roasters to give you a simple method to making the perfect cold brew. We are also offering a brewing kit to get you started. 

The brewing kit comes with a sleek brewer and 250 grams of pulped natural organic coffee from Yunnan. Priced at just RMB298, you can buy the brewing kit in-store at Sumerian Coffee or through delivery sites Sherpas, Eleme and Meituan.

Cold-brewed coffee is smooth, naturally sweet and less acidic than coffee brewed with hot water. It has a luminous clarity and an electrifying zing that makes you want more. The method is simple – add ground coffee and water to the brewer, then place in the refrigerator.

Sumerian Coffee recommends using a 1:10 ratio – one part water for every 10 grams of coffee. Next, put the brewer in the refrigerator for 14 hours, then pour over ice for a crisp, refreshing coffee. Store the brew in your refrigerator for up to 3-days.

Sumerian Coffee recommends using a single origin, coarsely ground bean.

A single origin coffee enhances and highlights its specific characteristics, and washed processing makes it taste brighter and refreshing on your palate.

A finely ground coffee will be more acidic than coarsely ground. You can adjust the grind to your preference, but Sumerian Coffee recommends a coarse grind.

Below is a step by step guide to the perfect cold brew...

1. Add 70 grams of coffee into the mesh filter.

_20220721160648.jpg

2. Place the filter into the glass brewer. Align the mark on the filter with the brewer.

_20220721160626.jpg

3. Pour 700 ml filtered water over the grounds ensuring they are equally saturated. Stir gently for several seconds to saturate the grounds.

_20220721160623.jpg

4. Put the lid on top and let it brew in the refrigerator for 14 hours.

_20220721160639.jpg

5. After 14 hours, gently shake to stir the coffee, then twist off the cap and remove the filter.

_20220721160635.jpg

6. Twist the lid back onto brewer, open spout and pour over ice to enjoy. Store in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

_20220721160630.jpg

You are done brewing!

Discard the grounds and clean your brewing equipment thoroughly so it’s ready for next time.

For detail instructions please follow the QR code below:

_20220722121242.jpg

Sumerian Coffee Roasters, 415 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Beijing Xi Lu 陕西北路415号, 近北京西路

