  1. home
  2. Articles

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, July 22, 2022

0 0

12 Days Classic North & South Xinjiang Tour

_20220722125620.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

A unique opportunity to explore Northwest China, with an itinerary covering northern and southern Xinjiang. Travel from Urumqi to Kashgar, taking in everything in between, this trip is a Silk Road adventure. With considerable commentary from a local expert guide and driver, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, desert, woods, grassland and exotic cultural customs...

For More Information Click Here

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village

1.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This summer, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour

_20220722103533.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

For More Information Click Here

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Guanyin Tang Village

2.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's fifth summer visiting Anji Mountain for Yoga & Mindfulness Retreats. It has become a ritual... visit the mountain in its full vividness; taste the fruits of a harsh winter; swim in clean mountain water; immerse in fresh light; awe at the sacredness of the mountains; and become at one with nature.

Home for the three-day retreat is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Classic Silk Road Tour

_20220722103514.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass on the Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

Chongming Island Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat

3.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This summer, Yoga for Life Shanghai are back to Chongming Island for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Chongming Island is about an hour drive from downtown Shanghai. The peaceful countryside has become a go-to place for a nature getaway for many people since COVID-19 began.

You will be staying in a small Zen-inspired hotel with a room designed for guests to meditate and a stunning outdoor swimming pool. The hotel is located in a quiet village; expect peace, countryside and nature!

Yoga for Life's hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness. They’ll be sharing with you authentic and heartfelt approaches to these areas and guide you into igniting your passion for life, and discerning the 'dull energy' that’s stopping you from living the way your soul and spirit most desire, helping you connect to your most authentic, sacred and loving self!

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

_20220722103528.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

more news

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Founding of the Communist Party of China

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

TikTok Owner ByteDance to Launch Instagram Rival

Are Chinese Consumers Ditching Sweet Treats?

What’s Behind China’s Recent Record Temperatures?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

This Day in History: The Foreign Founder Member of the CPC

This Day in History: Founding of the Communist Party of China

This Day in History: Founding of the Communist Party of China

18 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Time to be Further Reduced?

18 New COVID Cases, Quarantine Time to be Further Reduced?

Cold Brew Coffee Made Simple with This Sleek Brewing Kit

Cold Brew Coffee Made Simple with This Sleek Brewing Kit

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives