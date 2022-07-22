7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

12 Days Classic North & South Xinjiang Tour



A unique opportunity to explore Northwest China, with an itinerary covering northern and southern Xinjiang. Travel from Urumqi to Kashgar, taking in everything in between, this trip is a Silk Road adventure. With considerable commentary from a local expert guide and driver, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, desert, woods, grassland and exotic cultural customs...

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village



This summer, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.



These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!



7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour





Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Guanyin Tang Village



This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's fifth summer visiting Anji Mountain for Yoga & Mindfulness Retreats. It has become a ritual... visit the mountain in its full vividness; taste the fruits of a harsh winter; swim in clean mountain water; immerse in fresh light; awe at the sacredness of the mountains; and become at one with nature.

Home for the three-day retreat is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.



8-Day Classic Silk Road Tour





This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass on the Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

Chongming Island Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



This summer, Yoga for Life Shanghai are back to Chongming Island for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Chongming Island is about an hour drive from downtown Shanghai. The peaceful countryside has become a go-to place for a nature getaway for many people since COVID-19 began.

You will be staying in a small Zen-inspired hotel with a room designed for guests to meditate and a stunning outdoor swimming pool. The hotel is located in a quiet village; expect peace, countryside and nature!



Yoga for Life's hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness. They’ll be sharing with you authentic and heartfelt approaches to these areas and guide you into igniting your passion for life, and discerning the 'dull energy' that’s stopping you from living the way your soul and spirit most desire, helping you connect to your most authentic, sacred and loving self!

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour



Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

