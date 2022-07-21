13 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

MYbarre

Every Saturday MYbarre are live online via tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend! Scan the QR to join the class wechat group. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the wechat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Sat July 23, 10am; RMB35. Online.

El Santo Brunch

El Santo kicks off brunch every weekend from 11am-3pm with classics and signature dishes including smashed avocado & feta, short ribs & egg benedict burrito, huevos rancheros and more. Regular free flow is RMB178 (house lager, wine and prosecco), and premium free flow RMB228 (regular free flow options plus margaritas, Aperol spritz, Bloody Mary, Michelada, draft pale ale, IPA and Corona). There also a menu for the kids for RMB55 which includes meal and a soft drink or juice of their choosing.

Sat & Sun July 23 & 24, 11am-3pm. El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Tomatito Brunch

Brunch on the Tomatito terrace is one of Shanghai's great pleasures. Pick four sexy dishes and dessert for just RMB168, and add two hours free flow of cava, red or white wine for just RMB148 more. Sexy!

Sat & Sun July 23 & 24, 11am-3pm. Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Cotton's Brunch

Enjoy brunch in the Cotton's gardens and cool off with three hours beer free-flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sat & Sun July 23 & 24, 11am-4pm. Cotton's (Xinhua Lu) 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路; Cotton's (Anting Lu) 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Free Flow Mezcal, Margaritas & Corona at Tacos El Paisa

Free flow mezcal, Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa Saturdays and Sundays for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Sat & Sun July 23 & 24, 1-3pm; RMB158. Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

2-for-1 Pizza Deal at D.O.C.

As well as brunch specials, Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Sun July 24, 11am-Late. D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Sunset Crush at La Barra

Sunset Crush sees a lazy Sunday of drink and bites specials at La Barra, all backed by a tropical soundtrack with a set by Tom Williams.

Sun July 24, 4-8pm. La Barra, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Proper Sunday Roast at Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Sun July 24, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Set Lunch at Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace

Enjoy a set lunch at French bistro Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace with Main Course at RMB88, Starter & Main RMB118 or Starter, Main & Dessert RMB138.

Tue-Fri July 26-29, 11.30am-2pm. Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fuming Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Beef Wellington Wednesday at Bull & Claw



It is Beef Wellington Wednesday every hump day at The Bull & Claw with the delicious dish just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Wed July 27, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Miercoles Calientes at Tomatito

Tomatito is back and excited to invite you all to their very first Miercoles Calientes of the summer, serving nothing but the best and sexiest tapas. Sexy Chef Eric is cooking up six specials that will be served for one night only, with every tapas bursting with freshness and flavour!

Wed July 27, 5.30pm-Late. Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Quiz Night at El Santo

Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs. Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Wed July 27, 7pm; Free Entry. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

All Day Asahi Happy Hour at Abbey Road

For the whole of July, Asahi beer is on happy hour – RMB35 for 500ml – all day at Abbey Road.

Daily. Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

