15 New COVID Cases, More F&B Closures

By Ned Kelly, July 20, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, July 20. A further 10 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

Of the 5 new local cases reported, 5 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 10 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 10 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

F&B closures...

More and more F&B venues are throwing in the towel, with the protracted, stop-and-start, limited capacity, death by a thousand cuts reopening taking its toll.

The Hop Project on Dagu Lu just announced they have shuttered, following on from Julu Lu's La Bodeguita Del Sur last week. Both of the Ferro brothers' el Bodegon restaurants are still open, as are the rest of the Camel Group's eateries, so try and get along to give them some support.

The same goes for True Legend Group, who sadly had to let go of Beast of the East Social House and Pistolera on Hengshan Lu, but still have plenty of outlets open that would appreciate you patronage right now.

Other closures over the last month or so include *deep breath* Danish brewery and comfort food spot Mikkeller Xintiandi, Nikkei cuisine on the Bund's SakeMate, casual cocktail bar Mr Shaker, Eastern European palace of pickle Jar BarCharlie's Burger in Fengsheng Li, Beijing Latin transplant La Social, alt dance club 44KW, izakaya bites and cocktails bar Ars & Delecto, Korean bistro HaluThe Twins in Taikoo Hui, Jing'an bistro Bloom, high-end Thai restaurant Eldivinobenbang restaurant POLO 保罗酒楼, dessert spots Little Berry, Grom and Pree, as well as Doutor Coffee.

Fine dining has also fallen foul of lockdown life, with Le Salon de Joël Robuchon gone from Bund 18, while Sober Company closed its three story home on Yandang Lu.

Outside of F&B, tattoo studio Shanghai Tattoo and entertainment hub Planet One have also shuffled off this mortal coil.

And those are just the ones we have heard about.

It is all thoroughly depressing, and there is no doubt more to come – as well as those whose demise has yet to reach us. Feel free to add us and let us know about any closures we may have missed...

My-QR.jpg

More mass testing...

Shanghai has launched yet another two rounds of mass nucleic acid screening from yesterday through Thursday.

Nine districts will be taking part: 

  • Baoshan

  • Changning

  • Hongkou

  • Huangpu

  • Jing'an

  • Minhang

  • Putuo

  • Xuhui

  • Yangpu

Subdistricts or towns with new positive cases will also be subject to the mandatory testing.

During the screening, participants must have a 24-hour negative PCR report (it was 48-hour last week) to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Routine PCR screening will also still be held on the weekend. The joys!

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

