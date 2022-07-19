  1. home
Niccolo Suzhou Launches ‘Summer Indulgence’ Themed Afternoon Tea

By That's Suzhou, July 19, 2022

‘Summer has clothed the earth in a cloak from the loom of the sun, and a mantle too, of the skies’ soft blue, and a belt where the rivers run.’ 

Niccolo Suzhou offers a place of coolness to savor tea at new heights at The Tea Lounge, presenting to distinguished guests their new ‘Summer Indulgence’ themed afternoon tea.

Using clouds as the grand canvas, the tea set is painted in summer colors with a palette full of seasonal freshness of ivory white, lime green and Moscato Rosé.

‘Summer Indulgence’ Afternoon Tea Set

_20220719162410.jpg

Niccolo Suzhou’s newly appointed Pastry Chef Laem Liu reveals his seasonal special in stylish creations, bringing summer vibes to realization.

Priced at RMB588 per set, the ‘Summer Indulgence’ themed afternoon tea includes five pieces of tailor-made savory desserts and six pieces of refreshing sweet treats, along with a special pass-around of crab roe shumai and avocado siphon mousse.

The tea set also includes English scone, flaxseed Madeleine, cream brioche and selected tea or coffee. 

With an additional RMB100, guests can also enjoy 10g of exclusive Niccolo Caviar and two glasses of Moscato Rosé for more luxurious indulgence.

Niccolo Suzhou ‘Summer Indulgence’ Special Delicacies

‘Summer Indulgence’ themed afternoon tea is a combination of summery brightness and healthy recipes. 

Chef Laem carefully incorporated seasonal ingredients like green lime, lemon grass, jasmine, coconuts and bitter orange into the mixture to bring out a refreshing light taste in his dessert creations.

The chef’s selection includes Lemon Grass Cream Cup, Calamansi Cheese Square, Raspberry Lychee Éclair, Jasmine Tiramisu, Malibu Coconut and Bitter Orange White Chocolate Pastries.

_20220719162401.jpg

_20220719162404.jpg

For savories, Chef Laem presents the true flavors of irresistible ingredients, offering a delightful experience to savor, including Chicken Caesar Wrap, Truffle Porchetta Sandwich, Grilled Prawn Salad, Smoked Salmon Asparagus Quiche and Pumpkin Seed Lemon Burrata.

_20220719162358.jpg

_20220719162355.jpg

The afternoon tea set continues to surprise guests with a special summer pass-around of Avocado Siphon Mousse with Coconut Cubilose.

The tailor-made summer dessert features icy smoke curling up in the glass when plating, energizing the tea time ritual and reviving the taste buds with the lightly chilled taste of cream mousse and coconut cubilose.

_20220719162352.jpg

For more information on Niccolo Suzhou’s afternoon tea and other flavorful offerings, please visit Niccolo Suzhou’s official WeChat Mall and website, or call +86 512 6068 8888.

502703720.jpg

Niccolo Suzhou – The Tea Lounge

_20220719162341.jpg

A treasured tradition receives a stylish and artistic treatment at The Tea Lounge on level 115.

Ideal for guests in search of the quintessential tea experience, The Tea Lounge offers an exclusive selection of specially curated teas and coffees served with exquisite western and Asian homemade sweet and savory signature delicacies.

Location: 115 Floor

Hours: 10am-10pm 

Reservations are required one day in advance, please dial +86 512 6068 8888

Niccolo Suzhou

Tower 1, Suzhou IFS, 409 Suzhou Avenue East,

Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou,

Jiangsu 215028, China


苏州尼依格罗酒店

中国江苏省苏州市工业园区苏州大道东409号  

苏州国际金融中心1号楼


+86 0512 6068 8888 | niccolohotels.cn | niccolohotels.com

1907793747.jpg

502703720.jpg

[All images courtesy of Niccolo Suzhou]

