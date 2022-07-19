Niccolo Suzhou Launches ‘Summer Indulgence’ Themed Afternoon Tea

‘Summer has clothed the earth in a cloak from the loom of the sun, and a mantle too, of the skies’ soft blue, and a belt where the rivers run.’

Niccolo Suzhou offers a place of coolness to savor tea at new heights at The Tea Lounge, presenting to distinguished guests their new ‘Summer Indulgence’ themed afternoon tea.

Using clouds as the grand canvas, the tea set is painted in summer colors with a palette full of seasonal freshness of ivory white, lime green and Moscato Rosé.



‘Summer Indulgence’ Afternoon Tea Set

Niccolo Suzhou’s newly appointed Pastry Chef Laem Liu reveals his seasonal special in stylish creations, bringing summer vibes to realization.

Priced at RMB588 per set, the ‘Summer Indulgence’ themed afternoon tea includes five pieces of tailor-made savory desserts and six pieces of refreshing sweet treats, along with a special pass-around of crab roe shumai and avocado siphon mousse.

The tea set also includes English scone, flaxseed Madeleine, cream brioche and selected tea or coffee.

With an additional RMB100, guests can also enjoy 10g of exclusive Niccolo Caviar and two glasses of Moscato Rosé for more luxurious indulgence.



Niccolo Suzhou ‘Summer Indulgence’ Special Delicacies



‘Summer Indulgence’ themed afternoon tea is a combination of summery brightness and healthy recipes.

Chef Laem carefully incorporated seasonal ingredients like green lime, lemon grass, jasmine, coconuts and bitter orange into the mixture to bring out a refreshing light taste in his dessert creations.

The chef’s selection includes Lemon Grass Cream Cup, Calamansi Cheese Square, Raspberry Lychee Éclair, Jasmine Tiramisu, Malibu Coconut and Bitter Orange White Chocolate Pastries.

For savories, Chef Laem presents the true flavors of irresistible ingredients, offering a delightful experience to savor, including Chicken Caesar Wrap, Truffle Porchetta Sandwich, Grilled Prawn Salad, Smoked Salmon Asparagus Quiche and Pumpkin Seed Lemon Burrata.

The afternoon tea set continues to surprise guests with a special summer pass-around of Avocado Siphon Mousse with Coconut Cubilose.

The tailor-made summer dessert features icy smoke curling up in the glass when plating, energizing the tea time ritual and reviving the taste buds with the lightly chilled taste of cream mousse and coconut cubilose.



Niccolo Suzhou – The Tea Lounge

A treasured tradition receives a stylish and artistic treatment at The Tea Lounge on level 115.

Ideal for guests in search of the quintessential tea experience, The Tea Lounge offers an exclusive selection of specially curated teas and coffees served with exquisite western and Asian homemade sweet and savory signature delicacies.

Location: 115 Floor

Hours: 10am-10pm



