8 Must-Try Dishes in Gastronomic Capital Huai'an

The crayfish season is upon us, and there is only one place to find the best: Huai'an's Xuyi County in Jiangsu Province, home of the annual Xuyi International Crayfish Festival.



Located on the lower reaches of the Huai River and the banks of Hongze Lake, Xuyi County boasts kilometers of beach wetlands with abundant algae and aquatic plants – the perfect environment for our tasty clawed friends to thrive.

Xuyi Crayfish have a bright red shell, fresh, tender meat and the characteristics of ‘three whites and two plenties’ – that is, a white belly, white gills, and plenty of white meat. It is a delicacy of vibrant colors, rich aromas and a taste to die for.



The preparation methods for Xuyi Crayfish are almost without limits, but among the most popular is Thirteen-Spice Crayfish. Each chef has his own secret recipe for this one, which sees the crustacean stewed in numerous spices, giving them a fresh, sweet and tender zing.

Once you crack the shell off one, it is almost impossible to stop.



Braised Crayfish with Minced Garlic is a light dish that keeps the original flavor of the meat. The crayfish is cloaked in garlic, which soaks into both the meat and your skin; even those with the strongest willpower can’t resist licking their fingers clean!

Braised Spicy Crayfish, praised as the ‘Soul of Summer,’ are also irresistible. Stir-fried with chili, the white and tender meat dipped in red oil is an explosion on the taste buds.

Crayfish are best enjoyed on a cool summer’s evening on the streets of Xuyi; locals and tourists put down their cell phones, pick up a cold beer and spend the evening cracking shells, chewing the meat and enjoying each other's company. Heaven!

7 More Must-Try Dishes in Huai'an

Braised Eel in Brown Sauce

Also known as 'long fish,' a skilled Huaiyang Cuisine chef can make more than 100 dishes with eel. One of the most famous is Braised Eel in Brown Sauce. As a first course hot dish served at the state banquet to celebrate New China, it is reputed to be the 'No.1 Dish of the Founding of the Nation.'

Pingqiao Tofu

A masterpiece of Huaiyang Cuisine, Pingqiao Tofu is cut into small, diamond-shaped pieces and cooked with diced chicken meat, mushrooms and chopped coriander. Taking crucian carp brain as umami enhancer, it tastes delicious and is said to be good for the lungs.

Huai'an Cattail

Huai'an Cattail is a traditional dish made of cattail stems that can be traced back to the early Han Dynasty. Fragrant, sweet, crisp, delicious, refreshing and rich in nutrition, it is known as the 'No.1 Shoot in China.' Steamed Cattail and Braised Cattail with Shelled Shrimp are the must-serve dishes for guests in Huai'an.

Qingong Meatball

Having a history of thousands of years, Qingong Meatball is a traditional Huai'an dish, and one of the top ten famous dishes in Jiangsu. The meatballs are smooth, tender and chewy; the soup white, thick and delicious. Together, they are said to be beautifying, supplying energy and improving immunity.

Potstickers with Hongze Lake Live Fish

Potstickers with Hongze Lake Live Fish traces its roots back to the humble fishermen of Hongze Lake. The live fish are washed and braised in a pot with dough around the edge, commonly known as "cooked in one pot." Unique in flavor, the potstickers are bright yellow in color, crispy and delicious.



Wharf Mutton Soup



Wharf Mutton Soup is a traditional dish of Wharf Town, Huaiyin District, Huai'an. Half soup, half meat, the meat is tender but not scattered, and falls of the bone – delicious, aromatic and refreshing, with a long-lasting aftertaste.

Huai'an Tea Refreshment

Also known as 'Thin Ring Cake,' Huai'an Tea Refreshment is a famous Huaiyang Cuisine dim sum. The deep-fried dough sticks are as thin as thread, as yellow as gold and linked as circles. Sweet and crispy with a light salty flavor, this is a dish suitable for all ages.

