Beijing Economy Down 2.9%

By Ned Kelly, July 19, 2022

Beijing's economic output decreased 2.9% from a year earlier in the second quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The slump comes as gyms, restaurants and some public transport closed during May and early June due to an Omicron outbreak in the capital.

The economies of five out of China's 31 province-level regions shrank in the second quarter.

Shanghai's economic output decreased 13.7%, the biggest contraction among all province-level regions, after a citywide lockdown in April and May saw the metropolis of 25 million effectively come to a standstill.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's urban jobless rate rose to 12.5%, also the highest among all province-level regions.

Hainan's economic output was down 2.5%, with tourists staying away due to lockdowns, or concerns about possible travel restrictions.

Jiangsu (down 1.1%), the country's second-biggest province by economic output, and Jilin (down 4.5%), battered by protracted COVID curbs from March, were the other two province-level economies to contract.

China saw 0.4% year-on-year growth at the national level in the second quarter, well short of the government's growth target of around 5.5% for 2022.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

