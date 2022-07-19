23 New COVID Cases, Even More Mass Testing

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, July 19. A further 19 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.



Of the 4 new local cases reported, 4 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 19 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 19 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

More mass testing...

Shanghai has launched yet another two rounds of mass nucleic acid screening from today through Thursday.

Nine districts will be taking part:

Baoshan

Changning

Hongkou

Huangpu

Jing'an

Minhang

Putuo

Xuhui

Yangpu

Subdistricts or towns with new positive cases will also be subject to the mandatory testing.

During the screening, participants must have a 24-hour negative PCR report (it was 48-hour last week) to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Routine PCR screening will also still be held on the weekend. The joys!

Shanghai economy shrinks...

Shanghai's economic output decreased 13.7% from a year earlier in the second quarter, the biggest contraction among all province-level regions, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's urban jobless rate rose to 12.5%, also the highest among all province-level regions.

READ MORE: Shanghai Economy Slumps 13.7%

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...



With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

In other COVID news...

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

READ MORE: Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]