  1. home
  2. Articles

What’s Behind China’s Recent Record Temperatures?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 18, 2022

0 0

Hot weather at this time of the year in China is not unexpected. After all, we have just entered sanfu (三伏), three 10-day periods of sweltering heat for the Middle Kingdom. 

READ MORE: Explainer: Sanfu the Hottest Days of the Year

However, this year is a little hotter than usual, with records being broken here, there and everywhere in a heatwave which has affected around 900 million people. 

READ MORE: Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

In Shanghai, temperatures reached 40.9 degrees Celsius on July 10, the highest recorded since 1873. 

Elsewhere in the country, weather stations in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces recorded temperatures of over 40 degrees. Meanwhile, in Sichuan, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Henan, Hebei and elsewhere, high temperature warnings of over 40 degrees have recently been in place for 10 consecutive days. 

From the beginning of June until July 13, only Heilongjiang and Liaoning province in Northeast China have escaped high temperatures warnings. 

So, why the record-breaking heat? 

Yuan Yuan is a director at China’s National Climate Center, an organization responsible for analysing climate change patterns and the subsequent potential occurrence of natural disasters. 

Yuan explains that in June 2022, the global average temperature rose by 0.4 degrees, the highest rise since 1979. Recent extreme heat in many places in the northern hemisphere has been caused by a combined strengthening of high pressure over the hemisphere's subtropical region, including across the western North Pacific subtropical belt and the Atlantic high pressure belt. 

Under this high-pressure, the air is relatively dry and clouds are not easily formed, resulting in frequently high temperatures. 

Make no mistake, China is not the only country in the northern hemisphere feeling the heat right now. Much of the southern United States has also seen temperatures exceeding 40 degrees; forest fires have broken out in Spain, France, Portugal and elsewhere on continental Europe; and in the United Kingdom, it may reach 40 degrees for the first time ever on record. 

Good to know we’re not the only ones being sizzled right now. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@思思爱]

Hot Weather

more news

When Does Beijing's Rainy Season Usually Start?

When Does Beijing's Rainy Season Usually Start?

The rainy season appears to have come early this year in the Chinese capital.

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Yellow Weather Warnings for Guangzhou Shenzhen

Things can only get wetter.

Month of Downpours Ahead as Plum Rain Season Hits Shanghai

Month of Downpours Ahead as Plum Rain Season Hits Shanghai

Thunder! Lightning! The way it's pouring is frightening...

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

Heavy rain is expected to continue until May 13 in Guangdong and parts of neighbouring provinces.

Explainer: Why China Experiences Reoccurring Floods

China has a long history of flooding.

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

The sandstorm reached a height of 100 meters, leaving much of Dunhuang covered in dust.

WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China’s Zhengzhou

Heavy rain started to hit Henan province on July 17.

How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

Keep track of storms' paths in real-time as they hit China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Are Chinese Consumers Ditching Sweet Treats?

WATCH: Terrifying Video of 'Raincoat Man' Attacking Woman & Daughter

This Day in History: Mongolia Becomes Independent From China

Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

TikTok to Launch Rival to Instagram Social Media Platform

TikTok to Launch Rival to Instagram Social Media Platform

What’s Behind China’s Recent Record Temperatures?

What’s Behind China’s Recent Record Temperatures?

17 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Economy Slumps 13.7%

17 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Economy Slumps 13.7%

8 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

8 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

All Day Flamingo Fiesta @ Beach Club at The Sanya Edition

All Day Flamingo Fiesta @ Beach Club at The Sanya Edition

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives