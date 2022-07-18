8 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

Summer Tennis Camp 2022







NOTE: During this summer's heatwave, the tennis camp will be moved to indoor courts.

A summer tennis camp by a leading international tennis academy in Shanghai for kids aged 4-12 years old. Foreign coaches and a welcome bag, individual progress report and diploma for each kid – spots are limited!

Ages: 4-12 years old

Dates: Aug 15-19, 22-26

Times: Daily, 9-11am

Location: Mingdu Sport Park, 620 East Hongsong Rd, Minhang

Price: RMB4,600/2 weeks OR RMB2,400/1 week

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below (ID: samtennisline)...

Rosewood Sanya Summer Camp

Discover the wonders of nature, stimulate imagination and curiosity and spend a wonderful holiday on the tropical seashore.

Until August 30, you can stay in a seascape ocean view room for two consecutive nights at RMB3,599 a night, and enjoy the summer camp activities of Rosewood Sanya.

Handcrafted activities stimulate sharp and innovative ideas; exploration activities drive calm exploration ability; and teamwork inspires cooperation potential.

Through immersive courses and experiential activities, explore unknown adventures and create children's holiday memories to last a lifetime.

Package deal includes:

Daily breakfast buffet for 2 adults and 2 kids (kids under 5)

One child summer camp activity

One set lunch for 2 in The Fishmonger



Morning yoga course experience



Tropical fresh fruit plate and coconut on the day of check-in



Free mini bar soft drinks and snacks every day



5% discount on some goods in Sanya CDF Mall & no threshold coupon (book 24 hours in advance)



Free experience of many activities in The Breakers (underwater treasure hunt, bubble party, grass football, seaside kite, children's mini golf, etc.)



One person immersive VR experience



Free shuttle bus from the hotel to Sanya CDF Mall and 5% discount on duty-free shop (24 hours in advance)





Events include:

Ocean Bottle

Rubik’s Cube

Archery Club

Bubble Party

Plate Painting

Magic Beads

Football Club

Snorkeling Treasure Hunt

Candle Making

Paper Fan Painting

Rosewood Art Tour

Memory Master

For bookings and enquiries, call 0898 8871 6666, scan the QR above or click the link below...

ELG’s 14th Inclusive Summer Program





ELG’s Summer Program is designed for children with additional learning needs. The program focuses on developing children’s social, communication, sensory, gross and fine motor skills and self-help and adaptive capabilities.

The program is built on therapeutic-based activities designed by ELG specialists for a wide range of unique needs. Services include developmental milestone screening, progress tracking report, consultation with multi-disciplinary specialists, tailored accommodation advice and global resources sharing.

Targeted and effective, ELG's Summer Program is expertly designed to answer questions you have regarding your child's development, maximize children's potential and create an unforgettable summer.

Every child in the Summer Program will receive highly individualized attention and progress at their own pace!



Ages: 4-12 years old



Dates: July-Aug; enrollment on a 4-week basis



Times: Mon-Fri, 8.30am-3.30pm



Location: ELG Puxi Campus, No.19-20, Lane 209, Zhennan Lu, Putuo District

Price: RMB40,000 / 4 weeks (Sign up for 8 weeks to get 10% off)

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below, email services@chinaelg.com or call 400 612 9423...

Topgolf Summer Camps



With the summer arriving it’s time to get your kids into golf with a choice of three summer programs at Lounge by Topgolf this July and August. Whether your children are just getting started in golf, looking to continue developing their skills, or aiming to compete in tournaments, Topgolf Coach has perfect programs for you.

Starting in July with the Summer Tournament Series, players can enter and compete for medals and prizes with four days of 18-hole simulator golf running each week. In August, Topgolf Coach will offer two more summer camps depending on your child’s preference.

Ages: 5-15 years old



Location: Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 021-63357102

Price: RMB2,888-6,888 per camp

LOUNGE BY TOPGOLF SUMMER TOURNAMENT SERIES

Get your child in the competitive mode with this camp! Perfect for those who had golf lessons and are looking to excel in the sport through fun golf competitions.

Dates: Camp 2: July 12-15; Camp 3: July 19-22; Camp 4: July 26-29

Times: 10am-3pm



TOPGOLF KIDS SUMMER CAMPS

Let your child learn golf, swing skill and discipline in the game with Topgolf professional coaches in this camp!

Dates: Camp 1: Aug 2-5; Camp 2: Aug 9-12; Camp 3: Aug 16-19

Times: 9am-1pm

TOPGOLF INTENSE SUMMER CAMPS

This camp is perfect for your children who are serious about the game. This camp will be structured for the child to excel in golf and will be conducted by serious coaches – as well as Cindy Reid herself.

Dates: Camp 1: Aug 2-5; Camp 2: Aug 9-12; Camp 3: Aug 16-19

Times: 2pm-6pm



For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR code below, telephone +86 21 6335 7102 or email LoungeCPHostess@topgolf.cn

CRGG Summer Camp 2022



CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality. At CRGG Academy Shanghai they have already developed a reputation for excellence and quality. Building on a proud tradition, they are educating golfers for the future.

The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develops fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.

The purpose of the summer camp is to train the kids to be optimistic and positive through a group learning environment, helping them to be mentally strong through golf physical exercises, and train them to deal with problems and enhance their sense of responsibility.

Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, golf rules and etiquette, and cultivate their interest in golf and bring out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.

Ages: 4-12 years old



Dates: Camp 3 – July 19-22; Camp 4 – July 26-29

Times: 2-6pm

Location: Tomson Golf Club, 1 Longdong Avenue, Pudong

Price: RMB6,666 per camp

Scan the QR code for the CRGG Academy WeChat...

CRGG Players Summer Camp 2022

CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality. At CRGG Academy Shanghai they have already developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building on a proud tradition to educate golfers of the future.

The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner intermediate, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18 hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor/coach each day.

CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Closest to the Pin on a Par 3, Longest Drive on a Par 4 and Minimum Putts Award every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude.

Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame- chipping, pitching, bunkers, short irons, wedges, fullswing – long irons and woods. Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are major parts of this Camp.

CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.

Ages: 7-17 years old with playing experience before

Dates: Camp 1 – July 18-24; Camp 2 – August 1-7; Camp 3 – August 15-21

Times: 6.30am-6pm



Location: Tomson Golf Club, 1 Longdong Avenue, Pudong

Price: RMB35,888 per camp

To sign up or for more information please contact Sally Liang at 134 7242 7551 for all details related to the Players Summer Golf Camp.

Scan the QR for the CRGG Academy WeChat...

