All Day Flamingo Fiesta @ Beach Club at The Sanya Edition

By Ned Kelly, July 15, 2022

Tomorrow – Saturday, July 16 – sees Beach Club at The Sanya Edition's first themed party in collaboration with VOL Group and Bar Rouge. We reached out to host with the most, William Henslee Jr., to find out what's going down...

"It's the first themed part we'll be doing here at the Edition.

"We'll have a pink theme, a pool full of inflatables, swimming activities, beach volleyball, four DJs, go-go dancers, a fire show, and we've upped the stage lighting above the DJ booth.

"The hotel is almost sold out, so we'd advise people get here early. It's gonna be a nice party and a very nice experience."

If you have not checked out the Beach Club at The Sanya Edition yet, a very nice experience is exactly what it is...

960304689.jpg

1948349223.jpg

1331733183.jpg

980709637.jpg

1032783854.jpg

31444123.jpg

1642678362.jpg

The party starts from 11am, with the music getting going from 1.30pm. Entry is RMB298, which includes a food item and drink, while a limited number of cabanas are available, but getting snapped up fast. 

However, in an exclusive offer to That's Sanya readers, show this article at the entrance for free entry to the party. That's a onetime offer though, so make the most of it!

331652823.jpg

The Sanya EDITION, 100 North Haitang Road, Sanya 海南省 三亚市 海棠北路100号

