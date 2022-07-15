7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

6-Days North Xinjiang Scenic Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages, exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

This six-day tour takes you on a scenic adventure along the Silk Road, with considerable commentary from a local expert guide and driver, as well as comfortable vehicles. Discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, desert, woods, grassland, taking in Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village

This summer, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.



These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!



7-Night Sanya Package to Turn Your COVID Frown Upside Down

COVID lockdowns and restrictions have taken their toll! Isn’t it time for a break? A stay at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort will help you reinvigorate mind, body and soul. The Stay Longer package includes a 7-night stay in the picturesque Haitang Bay.

What’s included?

You will get:

7-night stay in Club Ocean View Room

Daily buffet breakfast for two adults and one kid (under 12 years old)

Discount of 5% applicable at Sanya China Duty Free

Club benefits including light refreshments during the day, ‘le gouter’ (afternoon tea) and ‘l’apero chic’ cocktail hours

Discount of 20% at F&B Outlets (except alcohol and live seafood), as well as 20% off on laundry services, recreation, transportation and Sofitel Spa

Daily complimentary Le Petit Prince family activities

Welcome amenities

Packages are priced at RMB7,999. From July 16 until August 25 during the summer holidays, an additional RMB500 per night will be charged.

For more information and reservation, please call 0898 3299 8888 or scan the QR code...

7-Day Guizhou In-Depth Ethnic Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Nestled in mountains and by rivers, the ethnic villages of Guizhou are immune to the fast development of the rest of the country. For those who have a soul to be free, this seven-day tour will refresh your body and mind. Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, as well as walking in the Karst stone forest.

Chongming Island Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

Yoga for Life Shanghai are back to Chongming Island from August 26-28 for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Chongming Island is about an hour drive from downtown Shanghai. The peaceful countryside has become a go-to place for a nature getaway for many people since COVID-19 began.

You will be staying in a small Zen-inspired hotel with a room designed for guests to meditate and a stunning outdoor swimming pool. The hotel is located in a quiet village; expect peace, countryside and nature!



Yoga for Life's hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness. They’ll be sharing with you authentic and heartfelt approaches to these areas and guide you into igniting your passion for life, and discerning the 'dull energy' that’s stopping you from living the way your soul and spirit most desire, helping you connect to your most authentic, sacred and loving self!

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La. Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]