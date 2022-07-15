  1. home
WATCH: Terrifying Video of 'Raincoat Man' Attacking Woman & Daughter

By Linda Guo, July 15, 2022

Shocking footage from a CCTV camera showing a man wearing a raincoat, jumping down a flight of stairs and violently dragging a woman and her daughter into their apartment went viral on Chinese social media this week. 

The frightening event took place at around 6pm on July 6 when the woman and her daughter were returning home. As the woman puts the key in the door, just like a scene from a horror movie, the lights in the stairwell begin to flicker and temporarily shut off. As the woman opens the door, the ‘raincoat man’ (who was later identified as the woman’s ex-husband) drags his ex-wife into her home and then comes back for the screaming child. Twenty minutes later, half-naked, he comes out to fix the electricity meter. 

Watch the video below.

It has been reported that the victim, Jiang, was raped by her ex-husband, Zhan, who fled the scene shortly afterwards.

On July 7 Jiang reported the incident to police in Laiyang, Shandong province. 

Laiyang police arrested Zhan on July 11 on suspicion of rape. 

Jiang and Zhan have been divorced since June 16, 2022. However, since then Zhan consistently assaulted Jiang, demanding a remarriage.

The surveillance video footage was widely spread online raising great concern among netizens about the safety of women in China. 

On July 12, the police released an official report on the incident and Zhan’s arrest. Fortunately, Jiang’s daughter was not hurt.  

According to Chinese law, rape is illegal regardless of the relationship between the accused and the victim, meaning a husband cannot legally force sex upon his wife. 

Zhan could face at least three years imprisonment if found guilty.

According to Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China Article 236 Crime of rape:

Whoever rapes a woman by violence, coercion or other means shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of no less than three years but not more than ten years. Sexual relations with a girl under the age of 14 shall be regarded as rape and given a heavier punishment. Whoever rapes a woman or has sexual relations with an underage girl shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of no less than 10 years, life imprisonment or death under any of the following circumstances: 

  1. Raping a woman or having sexual intercourse with an underage girl in flagrant circumstances.

  2. Raping more than one woman or underage girl.

  3. Raping a woman in a public place.

  4. Gang rape by two or more persons.

  5. Causing serious injury or death to the victim or other serious consequences.”


