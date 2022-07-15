45 New COVID Cases, Crackdown on Entertainment Venues

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Friday, July 15. A further 39 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.



Of the 6 new local cases reported, 6 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 39 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 39 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Citywide crackdown on entertainment venues...

A citywide crackdown on entertainment venues in Shanghai is underway, with three rounds of mass inspections being launched on local restaurants, beauty salons and other service sectors until the end of July.

The business license of a pub has already been revoked for violation of COVID-19 prevention rules, while an Internet bar and three poker lounges are under police investigation.

The pub had failed to ask employees to take daily PCR tests, or customers to scan the venue code, causing the spread of COVID-19 infections, the Yangpu District government said. The owners of the pub have been blacklisted.

An illegally reopened karaoke lounge in Putuo District is the cause of over 300 positive cases and over 200 high- and medium-risk areas across the city.

Karaoke bars, Internet cafes, mahjong and poker lounges, live-action role-playing game venues (we blame the goblins) and other indoor recreation areas are currently banned from reopening.

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...



With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

In other COVID news...

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

