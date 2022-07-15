6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Indulge in a joyous family staycation in the St. Regis wonderland especially created for kids. Having fun in the kids’ tent, or reading books from the mobile Astor Library; enjoy precious quality time with your family.



Family Traditions room package includes:



One night stay at Premier Deluxe Room; Breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child of (age 12 or below) or at Caroline Suite; Full access to The Club House for 2 adults and 1 child of (age 12 or below), enjoy five-meal presentations and beverage service throughout the day

Special in-room setup for children, including a tent, child's gown and slippers

Welcome children amenities including one St. Regis bear and a gift book with an autographed letter

A series of Family Traditions rituals to be enjoyed in-house, including a welcome gift, Astor Library etc.

Free parking during stay

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 6257 9999 or email Reservations.Shanghai@stregis.com.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong



Come and have a joyful weekend with your little ones in the Weekend Kids Land at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong!

JW Garden vegetable and fruit picking, little chef cooking class, game machine, graffiti, cartoon movies and hotel mascot 'Griffin Family' interaction... a variety of fun activities await you in this wonderful playground!

Weekend Kids Land is one of the the Family by JW project programs. This project enables parents and kids to enjoy unforgettable family experiences in the hotel. Family by JW introduces some special sites for fun activities, including PUPUHUG family floor on level 27, and a JW Garden for vegetable and fruits picking.

The hotel recently launched the 3-Year Anniversary Family Package at RMB3,388, where you can enjoy a two-night stay in a Deluxe River View Room and a series of family benefits.

Guests who prefer urban vacations can choose 'Summer Staycation Package,' adding an additional RMB388 per night on the hotel rack rate.

There will be also a Family BBQ on offer at JW Garden every weekend, featuring refreshing appetizers and sumptuous barbecues.

Family by JW Package

Two nights stay in a Deluxe River View Room

Merchant Kitchen buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 1 kid (under 6 years)

JW Lounge Barbecue Dinner for 2 persons and 1 kid (under 6 years)

3rd Anniversary special ice cream

Kids welcome amenity

Dates: Until Aug 31

Price: RMB3,388 net

Summer Staycation

One night stay in a Deluxe River View Room

3rd Anniversary special welcome amenity

Merchant Kitchen buffet breakfast for 2 adults

Takeaway picnic box

3rd Anniversary special ice cream

4pm late check-out

Dates: Until Aug 31

Price: Bar Rate plus RMB388++

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 3809 8888

The Sukhothai Shanghai

Think Summer!



The Sukhothai Shanghai Staycation is designed with foodies in mind. Settle into one of their spacious residential-style guestrooms and then indulge in one of their five eclectic lifestyle dining venues.

Choose from a range of dining options that include Black Pearl listed restaurant La Scala for Italian cuisine, exotic URBAN Café for Thai flair food presented by new Thai Chef Anchalee, or Mediterranean refreshment at the newly remodeled garden terrace at The ZUK Bar, and a simple wholesome light meal at Beans & Grapes.



To unwind in the evening, get up close with expert mixologists to learn about their extensive selection of the world’s gin and artisanal cocktails.

Starting from RMB1,865 and including...

One night accommodation in a Executive Room, Studio Room or Executive Suite

Breakfast for two at URBAN Café

RMB350 net food & beverage credit applicable for all restaurants & bars (excluding in-room dining and minibar)

In room refreshment for non-alcoholic beverages, beer, coffee and tea

WIFI

Welcome fruit

Turndown tea in the evening

Terms & Conditions apply.

Dates: Until Aug 31

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 5237 8888, email reservationshanghai@sukhothai.com or scan the QR code:

Wanda Reign on the Bund x SNOW51



Wanda Reign on the Bund luxury rooms joins hands with SNOW51 to create a new one-stop entertainment experience. You can get a SNOW51 single person skiing experience ticket when staying in the hotel's Deluxe Room.

Deluxe Room RMB1,988 net per night includes:

Buffet breakfast for 2

One SNOW51 single person skiing experience coupon worth RMB380, limited to BFC stores. Advanced booking is required, subject to the store's course scheduling. The coupon's is valid within 90 days of issue.

This offer is valid from now until August 31. One day advanced booking is required.

For reservations and enquiries, please call +86 21 5368 8888 ext. Room Reservation Department.

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai



A riverside gem in the Lujiazui area, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai has been a luxurious getaway in this wondrous metropolis for nine years, and continues to delight and surprise guests with its legendary service, award-winning restaurants and bars, and Forbes Five Star spa experience.

For reservations and enquiries, please scan the QR code on the poster below.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

Jing Ting has 30% discount for a one night stay, but only for the first 4 poeple who book it through That's Shanghai.

Scan the QR code to book your much-needed Jing Ting getaway:

READ MORE: 6 Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

READ MORE: 6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Got a Staycation You'd Like to Promote?

Contact us by email on billyxian@th atsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:

[Cover image courtesy of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong]