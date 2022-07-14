  1. home
  2. Articles

Explainer: Sanfu the Hottest Days of the Year

By Lars James Hamer, July 14, 2022

0 0

The Explainer is where we explain an aspect of Chinese life. Simple. So now you know.

It’s about to get hot, and we mean really hot. On July 16, China will officially welcome sanfu (三伏).

Sanfu is a Chinese term used to describe the sweltering days of summer and refers to three 10-day periods that are predicted to be the hottest days of the year.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, sanfu falls between mid-July and August every year. It's estimated the sizzling season will last anywhere between a whopping 30-40 days.

Should this year’s sanfu last the full 40 days, we will be experiencing sky-high temperatures until August 24. 

It’s important to note that sanfu only predicts when the average hottest period of the year will arrive, so temperatures could peak several days before the beginning or after the end of the season. 

Take this year as an example; many cities have already reached temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius. 

San (三) is the Chinese word for three and fu (伏) has several meanings, most commonly it used to say "lay down" but can also mean to hide or conceal. Some people take the meaning of lying down literally in this sense and suggest that during sanfu we should do as little as possible. 

Fu has also been said to refer to the cold (yin) being concealed by the heat (yang) in traditional Chinese philosophy. 

It’s called sanfu as it is divided into three periods; 头伏 (toufu) is the first period (not the food); 中伏 (zhongfu) the middle period; and 末伏 (mofu) the final period. 

During sanfu, Chinese people will eat different food to combat the heat, such as watermelons, bitter melons, mung beans and lotus pods

Weather warnings are commonly issued throughout the period due to high temperatures and residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities during times of peak heat and when the sun is at its brightest. 

[Cover image via That's]


hot heatwave summer sanfu

more news

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Make the most of the summer!

Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees celsius in some parts of the country.

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Make the most of the summer!

6 Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Make the most of the summer!

6 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

Get outta town!

8 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

So many options!

6 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

So many options!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

Are Chinese Consumers Ditching Sweet Treats?

Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

This Day in History: Mongolia Becomes Independent From China

55 New COVID Cases, Residents Told to Prepare 14 Days of Food

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

All Day Flamingo Fiesta @ Beach Club at The Sanya Edition

All Day Flamingo Fiesta @ Beach Club at The Sanya Edition

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends will China See this Summer Holiday?

Are Chinese Consumers Ditching Sweet Treats?

Are Chinese Consumers Ditching Sweet Treats?

Macao Shuts Down Casinos to Curb COVID Outbreak

Macao Shuts Down Casinos to Curb COVID Outbreak

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives