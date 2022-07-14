  1. home
  2. Articles

Is Anywhere in Beijing Actually Checking Vaccination Records?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 14, 2022

0 0

On July 6 at the regular COVID-19 press conference, Beijing authorities reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated. They also stated that from July 11 onwards, those visiting places with large gatherings of people would have to show their vaccination record. 

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory to Enter Certain Places in Beijing

So, are places in the capital really checking vaccination records? 

According to Xinhua, those visiting universities for senior citizens, indoor activity areas for the elderly and indoor fitness and leisure facilities for the elderly should get vaccinated “as soon as possible.” 

Meanwhile, those who enter the following areas listed below “must” be vaccinated: 

  • Training centers

  • Libraries

  • Museums

  • Movie theaters

  • Art galleries

  • Cultural centers

  • Sport centers

  • Gyms

  • Performance venues

  • Internet cafes

Those who can prove a legitimate vaccine exemption will be granted entry. 

However, it seems that for now, entry into most places in the capital doesn’t require you to show proof of vaccination. 

We called a Sanlitun gym who told us they have no specific rule about showing your vaccination status; a movie theatre who was confused by our asking about vaccine rules; and the 798 Art District who said vaccination is not a requirement for entry. 

Two That’s employees said the gym they regularly visit in the Beijing CBD also doesn’t require to see vaccination status.

On the WeChat Official Account of the National Museum of China, it states nothing about vaccination requirements. 

We recently rode the subway, and visited parks and malls without anyone requesting to see our vaccine records. 

Why is this so? 

It seems authorities responded to some residents’ concerns regarding vaccine rules becoming a little too strict. Beijing Daily quoted an official who said that as long as residents had a negative nucleic acid test result from within 72 hours and a green Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝), as well as temperature check upon entry, they would be able to enter “all sorts of public areas.” These are the rules for entering most places in Beijing.   

The document released by the State Council which included the vaccine requirements stressed that everyone over the age of 3 years old should get vaccinated, unless legitimate exemptions apply. However, it also stated that vaccines should be taken on the principle of informed and voluntary consent. 

Another clue as to why almost nowhere in the capital requests to see your vaccine records may lie in a closer reading of the original vaccine rules issued on July 6. 

Although it states that people “must” be vaccinated from July 11 onwards to enter areas with “large gatherings of people,” there is also some more nuanced language which suggests that vaccinations are not to become compulsory for entering most places.

For instance, those entering universities for senior citizens, indoor activity areas for the elderly and indoor fitness and leisure facilities for the elderly should get vaccinated “as soon as possible.” But of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean you must get jabbed to enter any of those places. 

Moreover, Xinhua reports that those entering the other aforementioned places “must” get vaccinated. However, it is also states that said places would give priority booking to those who had been vaccinated – implying that non-vaccinated people can still enter but won’t have priority?  

Regardless of your reading of the “rules,” the short answer to the question in the title is this: it’s pretty difficult to find places in Beijing that are actually checking vaccination records. 

For now, most places still require a negative test result from within 72 hours, a green Beijing Health Kit and a normal temperature. You likely won’t be getting your vaccination records checked anytime soon, but don’t let that be a reason not to get jabbed. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

vaccine Covid-19

more news

47 New COVID Cases,

47 New COVID Cases, "No Plan for Large Scale Lockdown"

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

55 New COVID Cases, Residents Told to Prepare 14 Days of Food

55 New COVID Cases, Residents Told to Prepare 14 Days of Food

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guangdong COVID-19 Update: New Cases and High Risk Areas

Guangdong COVID-19 Update: New Cases and High Risk Areas

New COVID-19 cases in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhongshan, Maoming, Jiangmen and a list of high- and mid-risk areas.

59 New COVID Cases, Mass Testing From Today

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

69 New COVID Cases, Highly-Contagious BA.5 Strain is Here

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

45 New COVID Cases, Cinemas to Reopen from Today (We Think)

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

What the Folk, a folk music night in Beijing that helped post-COVID Beijing slowly recover its great nightlife and music scene.

54 New COVID Cases, KTV Loses Its License

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

That's Magazine – July 2022 Issue Out Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Is Anywhere in Beijing Actually Checking Vaccination Records?

Is Anywhere in Beijing Actually Checking Vaccination Records?

Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

47 New COVID Cases,

47 New COVID Cases, "No Plan for Large Scale Lockdown"

22 Sanya Events: Music Festival, Entreprenuer Competition & More

22 Sanya Events: Music Festival, Entreprenuer Competition & More

Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives