Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

By Lars James Hamer, July 14, 2022

The ongoing heatwave that is scorching China right now is going to affect up to as many as 900 million people across the country, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in some cities and red weather warnings being issued. 

Shanghai is one city to receive a red warning; temperatures reached 40.9 degrees Celsius yesterday, Wednesday, July 13 – the highest since 1873.

READ MORE: Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

The red weather warning is the highest level of China’s four-tiered system, which includes orange, yellow and blue.

As of press time, a yellow weather warning is still in effect for Shenzhen, with temperatures reaching a high of 37 C over the past two days. 

Nearly 70 cities across China have issued red alerts and the highest temperature ever recorded has been broken across 71 different national weather stations. 

Guangzhou has also seen temperatures soar to 37 degrees Celsius but has not been tagged with a weather warning as of yet. 

Over the following days and next week both Guangzhou and Shenzhen will see an ever-so-slight drop in temperatures, down to highs of 36 and 34, respectively. 

However, it’s not all about the heat; thunderstorms are expected to hit Guangdong from tomorrow. 

Across China, hazmat suit-clad health workers have been spotted laying on blocks of ice to keep cool. 

We all know how annoying it is to stand in a queue in the sweltering summer heat just for someone to jab a cotton swab in your mouth, but let’s spare a thought for those doing the swabbing. 

1109663094.jpeg

Image via WeChat

Speaking of ice, a wildlife park in Shanghai said that they have gone through eight tonnes of the stuff to keep the animals cool.

In Chongqing, a zookeeper was photographed hosing down two pandas as temperatures reached 38 C. 

Untitled.jpg

Image via Global Times

Despite these record high temperatures, China has still not entered sanfu, three 10-day periods where the country experiences its hottest weather of the year. 

This year, sanfu is expected to start in some cities on July 16. 

[Cover image via That's]

