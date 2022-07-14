  1. home
22 Sanya Events: Music Festival, Entreprenuer Competition & More

By That's Sanya, July 14, 2022

Until August 10: Women's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

Until Aug 10, Midnight; Free. Find out more information by following the link: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/3c_doNPC6dFCKEtQqdiL4w

July 15-16: Table Games Weekend

Fri-Sat July 15-16, 10pm-late; Free admission. Hixx Pub.

July 16: Rave Attack


There is nothing like a night with friends, quality drinks and some Techno music. It’s Saturday night, let’s party hard all night in Apres Sol! Join us for a transcendent sonic journey featuring the very best of what our beloved island has to offer. Put your shades on, here we go!

Sat July 16, 11pm-late; Free admission. Solar.

July 16: Sailor Party

See you at Dolphin! The party will be crazier with you. Dress up like a sailor and get a free drink!

Sat July 16, 9.30pm-2 am; Free admission. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

July 16 & 23: Wanning Music Festival

WechatIMG1115.jpeg

Enjoy 80’s retro disco, hip hop and eclectic music brought by DJ ZZZ, Freezi, UC, and Big Joe. Copy the code "87￥NpI72LWXFYW￥ 旅行就上飞猪" and open Fliggy to purchase the ticket, (a free shuttle bus pickup from Houhai at 4.30pm return at 10.30pm from Shenzhou Peninsula is included)

Sat July 16 & 23, 4.30pm; RMB 66. Shenzhou Peninsula in Wanning.

July 17-19: After Sun

Sun-Tues July 17-19, 11pm-late; Free admission. Solar.

July 19: Organic Vibrations

Tues July 19, 5pm-late; Free admission. Solar.

Until Sept 30: Caviar Afternoon Tea

WechatIMG233.jpeg

WechatIMG229.jpeg

Come and enjoy our new afternoon tea with caviar, delicious treats, and sparkling wine promotion sets from the amazing view of Sanya on the 33th floor Sky Lounge.

Daily until Sep 30, 2-5pm; RMB196 or RMB296 per set. Phoenix Island Resort Sky Lounge.

Thursdays: Quiz Night

WechatIMG1116.jpeg

Think you know it all? Prove it at Lady Q. Gather up a team of friends and come out to compete in a four-round trivia match. Enjoy 50% off on burgers and hot dogs. RMB25 to buy-one-get-one-free draft beer.

Thurs July 14, 7.30-9pm; Free entry. Lady Q.

Thursdays: Glitter Fever

Dance to classic house and disco music. Win a drink bucket for the disco championship.

Every Thurs, 5pm-late; Free. Solar.

Thursdays: Latin Night

WechatIMG117.jpegDance all night and maybe win a prize.

Every Thurs, 6pm-1am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Fridays: Little Ibiza

A night with electronic music. Enjoy Sangria free flow for RMB99, and pair it with a giant seafood paella to take you back to Europe.

Every Fri, 5pm-late; Free. Solar.

Fridays: Rainbow Room

Taste or chase the rainbow, you choose.

Every Fri, 11pm-late; Free admission, RMB55 for special rainbow cocktail and RMB100 for 6 shots of B-52. Solar.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

WechatIMG83.jpegImage via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays: Afro Soul Party

Enjoy a Sunday that feels like a Saturday.

Sundays, 5pm-late; Buy 1 get 1 free on all beers before 9pm. Solar.

Mondays-Thursdays: Sunset Beach Activities

WechatIMG208.jpegSchedule change! Every week Yomovo will host volleyball on Monday, frisbee on Tuesday, flag football on Wednesday and beach cleaning on Thursday.

Every Mon-Thurs, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Mondays: Weekly Hot Dog Deals

WechatIMG470.jpegImage via Huginn Hot Dogs Houhai

The BBQ is on at Huginn Hotdog every Monday for their Hotdog Monday!

WechatIMG469.jpeg

Try their Tabasco Chili Dog, Corn and Tomato Dog, and Classic American Hotdog, as well as their Hand-wrapped Puff Pastry (RMB25) and Fried Pork Crispy Pot Stickers (RMB23/10) for a summer late night snack you won’t forget. Save 3 RMB on group orders!

Every Mon, all day; Prices vary. Huginn Hotdog.

Mondays: Open Mic

WechatIMG85.jpegShow your singing talent with a live band.

Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the QR code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious

WechatIMG93.jpeg"Buy one, get one free" offer on all of pizzas the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga

WechatIMG74.jpegImage via Pixabay

Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.

Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Wednesdays: Ladies Night Out

One dish and two drinks are 20% off for ladies and only ladies.

Every Weds, 6pm-1am; Free entry, 20% off one dish and two drinks. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays: Boy's Night

Boys get the deals they want at Hookah Bar on Wednesdays. 

Every Weds, 10pm-1am; Free entry. Hookah Bar.

[Cover image via Pexels]

