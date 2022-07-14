22 Sanya Events: Music Festival, Entreprenuer Competition & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already a part of our other event groups!

To get the location pins for any of the events or places to go, find this article on WeChat by following That’s Sanya.



Until August 10: Women's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition



Until Aug 10, Midnight; Free. Find out more information by following the link: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/3c_doNPC6dFCKEtQqdiL4w

July 15-16: Table Games Weekend



Fri-Sat July 15-16, 10pm-late; Free admission. Hixx Pub.



July 16: Rave Attack





There is nothing like a night with friends, quality drinks and some Techno music. It’s Saturday night, let’s party hard all night in Apres Sol! Join us for a transcendent sonic journey featuring the very best of what our beloved island has to offer. Put your shades on, here we go!



Sat July 16, 11pm-late; Free admission. Solar.

July 16: Sailor Party

See you at Dolphin! The party will be crazier with you. Dress up like a sailor and get a free drink!



Sat July 16, 9.30pm-2 am; Free admission. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

July 16 & 23: Wanning Music Festival

Enjoy 80’s retro disco, hip hop and eclectic music brought by DJ ZZZ, Freezi, UC, and Big Joe. Copy the code "87￥NpI72LWXFYW￥ 旅行就上飞猪" and open Fliggy to purchase the ticket, (a free shuttle bus pickup from Houhai at 4.30pm return at 10.30pm from Shenzhou Peninsula is included)

Sat July 16 & 23, 4.30pm; RMB 66. Shenzhou Peninsula in Wanning.

July 17-19: After Sun



Sun-Tues July 17-19, 11pm-late; Free admission. Solar.

July 19: Organic Vibrations



Tues July 19, 5pm-late; Free admission. Solar.



Until Sept 30: Caviar Afternoon Tea

Come and enjoy our new afternoon tea with caviar, delicious treats, and sparkling wine promotion sets from the amazing view of Sanya on the 33th floor Sky Lounge.



Daily until Sep 30, 2-5pm; RMB196 or RMB296 per set. Phoenix Island Resort Sky Lounge.



Thursdays: Quiz Night



Think you know it all? Prove it at Lady Q. Gather up a team of friends and come out to compete in a four-round trivia match. Enjoy 50% off on burgers and hot dogs. RMB25 to buy-one-get-one-free draft beer.

Thurs July 14, 7.30-9pm; Free entry. Lady Q.

Thursdays: Glitter Fever



Dance to classic house and disco music. Win a drink bucket for the disco championship.



Every Thurs, 5pm-late; Free. Solar.

Thursdays: Latin Night



Dance all night and maybe win a prize.



Every Thurs, 6pm-1am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Fridays: Little Ibiza



A night with electronic music. Enjoy Sangria free flow for RMB99, and pair it with a giant seafood paella to take you back to Europe.



Every Fri, 5pm-late; Free. Solar.

Fridays: Rainbow Room



Taste or chase the rainbow, you choose.



Every Fri, 11pm-late; Free admission, RMB55 for special rainbow cocktail and RMB100 for 6 shots of B-52. Solar.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship



Image via Pexels



Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays: Afro Soul Party



Enjoy a Sunday that feels like a Saturday.

Sundays, 5pm-late; Buy 1 get 1 free on all beers before 9pm. Solar.

Mondays-Thursdays: Sunset Beach Activities



Schedule change! Every week Yomovo will host volleyball on Monday, frisbee on Tuesday, flag football on Wednesday and beach cleaning on Thursday.



Every Mon-Thurs, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Mondays: Weekly Hot Dog Deals



Image via Huginn Hot Dogs Houhai



The BBQ is on at Huginn Hotdog every Monday for their Hotdog Monday!



Try their Tabasco Chili Dog, Corn and Tomato Dog, and Classic American Hotdog, as well as their Hand-wrapped Puff Pastry (RMB25) and Fried Pork Crispy Pot Stickers (RMB23/10) for a summer late night snack you won’t forget. Save 3 RMB on group orders!

Every Mon, all day; Prices vary. Huginn Hotdog.

Mondays: Open Mic



Show your singing talent with a live band.



Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the QR code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious



"Buy one, get one free" offer on all of pizzas the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga



Image via Pixabay

Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.



Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.



Wednesdays: Ladies Night Out



One dish and two drinks are 20% off for ladies and only ladies.



Every Weds, 6pm-1am; Free entry, 20% off one dish and two drinks. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays: Boy's Night



Boys get the deals they want at Hookah Bar on Wednesdays.



Every Weds, 10pm-1am; Free entry. Hookah Bar.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Pexels]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

















