  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

By Ned Kelly, July 14, 2022

0 0

Shanghai's temperature reached 40.9 degrees Celsius yesterday, Wednesday, July 13 – the highest since 1873.

Shanghai has been scorching for nine straight days, with yesterday the 14th high-temperature day of the year – one that goes over 35 degrees.

In response, meteorological authorities issued this year's second red heatwave alert, the highest in their three-color scheme.

1109663094.jpg
Image via WeChat

Don't expect respite from the heat any time soon, either; today's forecast high is 40 degrees. And, while the subtropical high is set to move south towards the weekend, temperatures will only drop to a still-sweltering 35 degrees.

[Cover image via That's]

more news

Is Anywhere in Beijing Actually Checking Vaccination Records?

Is Anywhere in Beijing Actually Checking Vaccination Records?

Beijing authorities responded to public concerns about supposed vaccine mandates to enter certain places in the capital.

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Just twist his lucky knob...

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Make the most of the summer!

6 Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Make the most of the summer!

Man Goes on Stabbing Spree in Downtown Shanghai

The perpetrator told police he attacked people in a fit of anger due to an unresolved dispute with his former employer.

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai Disneyland Reopens, H&M Flagship Closes

Swings and roundabouts.

Topgolf's Mike Huang on the F&B Toll of the Shanghai Lockdown

A 12-year veteran of Shanghai's F&B scene shares his woes.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

That's Magazine – July 2022 Issue Out Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Is Anywhere in Beijing Actually Checking Vaccination Records?

Is Anywhere in Beijing Actually Checking Vaccination Records?

Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

Heatwave To Affect 900 Million People in China

47 New COVID Cases,

47 New COVID Cases, "No Plan for Large Scale Lockdown"

22 Sanya Events: Music Festival, Entreprenuer Competition & More

22 Sanya Events: Music Festival, Entreprenuer Competition & More

Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives