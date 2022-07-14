Shanghai Records Hottest Day Since 1873

Shanghai's temperature reached 40.9 degrees Celsius yesterday, Wednesday, July 13 – the highest since 1873.

Shanghai has been scorching for nine straight days, with yesterday the 14th high-temperature day of the year – one that goes over 35 degrees.

In response, meteorological authorities issued this year's second red heatwave alert, the highest in their three-color scheme.



Image via WeChat

Don't expect respite from the heat any time soon, either; today's forecast high is 40 degrees. And, while the subtropical high is set to move south towards the weekend, temperatures will only drop to a still-sweltering 35 degrees.

[Cover image via That's]

