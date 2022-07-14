47 New COVID Cases, "No Plan for Large Scale Lockdown"

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, July 13. A further 42 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.



Of the 5 new local cases reported, 5 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 42 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 42 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Response to 14 days of food & medicine advice...

A number of neighborhood committees in Hongkou, Putuo and Xuhui districts advised residents to prepare 14 days of food and medicine. They have moved to clarify that advice, saying:

"We were just hoping to remind residents that they can prepare more supplies at home. In the event of an emergency lockdown, everyone will not have time to buy things, which will bring troubles in life. It was just a friendly reminder, and should not be exaggerated."

They added:

"There is no plan for a large scale lockdown, but lockdown on one building due to close contacts is still possible."

No more COVID tests on some imported goods...



COVID testing no longer needs to be done on imports of ambient foods or other goods, China's health authority has announced. Chilled and frozen foods will continue to be tested, however.

China began testing the packaging of chilled and frozen food imports for the virus in June 2020, after a cluster of infections among workers at a wholesale food market in Beijing. Six months later, Beijing also advised testing on ambient products.

The virus has been detected on hundreds of chilled and frozen food shipments since the testing began, while COVID-19 outbreaks have also been linked to dock workers.

BA.5 strain being imported by returnees...



A Caixin report notes that there is more than one outbreak source of the highly-contagious Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 strain in Shanghai – all people returning from overseas.

The first case was an arrival from the US on June 23, who underwent centralized quarantine and then home self-observation. They then tested positive on July 6, 13 days after they arrived.

Similar situations have also been observed in both Beijing and Dalian.

The revelation brings into question the decision to reduce centralized quarantine for overseas arrivals to seven days.

Centralized quarantine sites reopening...

The Caixin article also notes that, with 378 cases across all 16 districts in 9 days, Shanghai is reopening some centralized quarantine sites.

3rd day of mass screening...

Two rounds of PCR screening are going into their third and final day. Nine districts are taking part:

Baoshan

Changning

Hongkou

Huangpu

Jing'an

Minhang

Putuo

Xuhui

Yangpu

Subdistricts or towns with new positive cases will also be subject to the mandatory testing.

During the screening, participants must have a 48-hour negative PCR report to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Routine PCR screening on the weekend will still be held as usual.

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...



With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

In other COVID news...

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, now only checks the travel history of users over a 7-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days:

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]