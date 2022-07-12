8 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Jul 10-Jul 17: You: The Lost World

Jupiter Museum of Art is holding a free exhition You: The Lost World!

Seven days from July 10 to July 17.

Jul 10-Aug 28: Strenuous Journey II

Mangrove Gallery is holding Strenuous Journey II Exhibition by Weijia.

July 10 to August 28.

Jul 15: OIL Gold Rush

Enjoy the Gold Rush performance at OIL club!



Friday, July 15.

June 15: Low Key Machine Live

Check out Low Key Live with Bass Mamer and Synthesizer Liu Ying!

July 15, 8.30pm

Jul 16: C1C X FAVELA FBP Outdoor Party

Saturday, July 16, C1C X FAVELA FBP Outdoor Party!

Food, drink, music, and more!

Two floors and two stages

Hiphop X House

Good vibes only! Everything You Need!

Jul 16: Unchanged Six Year Anniversary

OIL is holding the sixth year anniversary party for Unchanged!

3asic, Kay C, Radiax, Foambb, Ravenface86, Daniel Power!

Jul 17: Seabed Timemachine Rescue Love Ways



Join the Rsecue Love Ways Live House at HOU!

2022 Seabed Timemachine tour!

Jul 17: Rhine River Legend Concert



Rhine River Legend, a concert where Huiling Zhu and Yingjia Xue will recite French and Austrian music together.

July 17, 8.30pm

Guangming Culture and Art Center, the intersection of guanguang Road and Chuangtou Road northeast corner, Guangming District