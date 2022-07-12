  1. home
8 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, July 12, 2022

Jul 10-Jul 17: You: The Lost World

WechatIMG0039715e4302831659dfd0824a0d2491.jpeg

Jupiter Museum of Art is holding a free exhition You: The Lost World!

Seven days from July 10 to July 17.

See a listing for Jupiter Museum of Art 

Jul 10-Aug 28: Strenuous Journey II

WechatIMG58a5752db0787c540e5ddbd26e6adf83.jpeg

Mangrove Gallery is holding Strenuous Journey II Exhibition by Weijia.

July 10 to August 28.

See a listing for Mangrove Gallery

Jul 15: OIL Gold Rush

WechatIMG12625d667fa77b058d2d0e7ad409ddd4.jpeg

Enjoy the Gold Rush performance at OIL club!

Friday, July 15.

See a listing for OIL

June 15: Low Key Machine Live

WechatIMGe9628f64b81daa2758ef69d09757ed2b.jpeg

Check out Low Key Live with Bass Mamer and Synthesizer Liu Ying!

July 15, 8.30pm

See a listing for OCT-LOFT

Jul 16: C1C X FAVELA FBP Outdoor Party

2022-07-12-9.23.32.jpg

Saturday, July 16, C1C X FAVELA FBP Outdoor Party!

Food, drink, music, and more!

Two floors and two stages

Hiphop X House

Good vibes only! Everything You Need!

See a listing for G&G Creativity Community

Jul 16: Unchanged Six Year Anniversary

WechatIMG48b39a770580cc5ae19ec11284f3874c.jpg

OIL is holding the sixth year anniversary party for Unchanged!

3asic, Kay C, Radiax, Foambb, Ravenface86, Daniel Power!

See a listing for OIL

Jul 17: Seabed Timemachine Rescue Love Ways

WechatIMG0f9b1b3bb27ba524f286ccaeb2c95416.jpeg

Join the Rsecue Love Ways Live House at HOU!

2022 Seabed Timemachine tour!

See a listing for HOU Live

Jul 17: Rhine River Legend Concert

WechatIMGb54b1ea972f0d594d0ded4b8cebf062d.jpeg

Rhine River Legend, a concert where Huiling Zhu and Yingjia Xue will recite French and Austrian music together.

July 17, 8.30pm

Guangming Culture and Art Center, the intersection of guanguang Road and Chuangtou Road northeast corner, Guangming District 

Shenzhen things to do Events

