8 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Jul 10-Jul 17: You: The Lost World
Jupiter Museum of Art is holding a free exhition You: The Lost World!
Seven days from July 10 to July 17.
See a listing for Jupiter Museum of Art
Jul 10-Aug 28: Strenuous Journey II
Mangrove Gallery is holding Strenuous Journey II Exhibition by Weijia.
July 10 to August 28.
See a listing for Mangrove Gallery
Jul 15: OIL Gold Rush
Enjoy the Gold Rush performance at OIL club!
Friday, July 15.
See a listing for OIL
June 15: Low Key Machine Live
Check out Low Key Live with Bass Mamer and Synthesizer Liu Ying!
July 15, 8.30pm
See a listing for OCT-LOFT
Jul 16: C1C X FAVELA FBP Outdoor Party
Saturday, July 16, C1C X FAVELA FBP Outdoor Party!
Food, drink, music, and more!
Two floors and two stages
Hiphop X House
Good vibes only! Everything You Need!
See a listing for G&G Creativity Community
Jul 16: Unchanged Six Year Anniversary
OIL is holding the sixth year anniversary party for Unchanged!
3asic, Kay C, Radiax, Foambb, Ravenface86, Daniel Power!
See a listing for OIL
Jul 17: Seabed Timemachine Rescue Love Ways
Join the Rsecue Love Ways Live House at HOU!
2022 Seabed Timemachine tour!
See a listing for HOU Live
Jul 17: Rhine River Legend Concert
Rhine River Legend, a concert where Huiling Zhu and Yingjia Xue will recite French and Austrian music together.
July 17, 8.30pm
Guangming Culture and Art Center, the intersection of guanguang Road and Chuangtou Road northeast corner, Guangming District
0 User Comments