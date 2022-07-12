  1. home
7 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, July 12, 2022

Jul 17: Amazing China International Education Recruitment Fair

WechatIMG5c1871084bf57b2c76d0513995189f70.jpeg

Teacher recruitment fair in Guangzhou! 

July 17, 9.30am-4:30pm

International schools are looking to hire. Hurry up and grab your tickets.

Venue: Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe

See a listing for Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe

Jul 3-Sep 3: Xie Tianci's Works of Art Exhibition

WechatIMGf7fdac55986c4afb6b962b3ea88a5c3c.jpeg

Tian Xin Mo Yi Exhibition at Zhongye Yijing Manor displays artworks of Xie Tianci.

July 3 to September 3.

Jul 15-Aug 6: Roadside Blossoms Oil Paintings Exhibition

WechatIMGd70ec5dba12576a97764333a2c00b8f9.jpeg

Roadside Blossoms, the exhibition of oil paintings by Sun Hongmin, is held at Guangdong Museum of Art!

See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art

Jul 15-Sep 4: Gazing of Tranquility Sculpture Exhibition

WechatIMGcee4e1b3fe55c96ead4eadbdba955de7.jpeg

Gazing of Tranquility Italian Sculpture Exhibition is held at Guangdong Museum of Art!

Sculptures created by Aron Demetz, Bruno Walpoth, Walter Moroden and Willy Verginer are exhibited.

See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art

Jul 19: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

WechatIMG72b944ae833255e91ebc76f0d60b775d.jpg

Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement. 

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.

Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

IMG_8674.PNG

See a listing for Happy Monk

Jul 21: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

WechatIMG8eb90d6243560c3c4b61c16d1f7ee278.jpg

Share your 7-minute story of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement. 

Thursday, July 21, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.

Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

WechatIMGe625ee2d85127b8b94624ee8bcddcbcc.png

See a listing for Happy Monk

Every Thursday: Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales

WechatIMG917d5824a12325f214d4fb8e01087646.jpeg

Enjoy yourselves at the Moldavian Fairy Tales restaurant!

Every Thursday 4-8pm free flow wine!

RMB 188 for each.

Scan the QR code for booking.

See a listing for Ganèa

