7 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Jul 17: Amazing China International Education Recruitment Fair
Teacher recruitment fair in Guangzhou!
July 17, 9.30am-4:30pm
International schools are looking to hire. Hurry up and grab your tickets.
Venue: Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe
Jul 3-Sep 3: Xie Tianci's Works of Art Exhibition
Tian Xin Mo Yi Exhibition at Zhongye Yijing Manor displays artworks of Xie Tianci.
July 3 to September 3.
Jul 15-Aug 6: Roadside Blossoms Oil Paintings Exhibition
Roadside Blossoms, the exhibition of oil paintings by Sun Hongmin, is held at Guangdong Museum of Art!
Jul 15-Sep 4: Gazing of Tranquility Sculpture Exhibition
Gazing of Tranquility Italian Sculpture Exhibition is held at Guangdong Museum of Art!
Sculptures created by Aron Demetz, Bruno Walpoth, Walter Moroden and Willy Verginer are exhibited.
Jul 19: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling
Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement.
Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.
Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.
Jul 21: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling
Share your 7-minute story of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement.
Thursday, July 21, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.
Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.
Every Thursday: Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales
Enjoy yourselves at the Moldavian Fairy Tales restaurant!
Every Thursday 4-8pm free flow wine!
RMB 188 for each.
