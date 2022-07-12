7 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Jul 17: Amazing China International Education Recruitment Fair

Teacher recruitment fair in Guangzhou!

July 17, 9.30am-4:30pm

International schools are looking to hire. Hurry up and grab your tickets.

Venue: Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe

See a listing for Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe

Jul 3-Sep 3: Xie Tianci's Works of Art Exhibition

Tian Xin Mo Yi Exhibition at Zhongye Yijing Manor displays artworks of Xie Tianci.

July 3 to September 3.

Jul 15-Aug 6: Roadside Blossoms Oil Paintings Exhibition

Roadside Blossoms, the exhibition of oil paintings by Sun Hongmin, is held at Guangdong Museum of Art!

See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art

Jul 15-Sep 4: Gazing of Tranquility Sculpture Exhibition

Gazing of Tranquility Italian Sculpture Exhibition is held at Guangdong Museum of Art!

Sculptures created by Aron Demetz, Bruno Walpoth, Walter Moroden and Willy Verginer are exhibited.

See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art

Jul 19: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.



Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

See a listing for Happy Monk

Jul 21: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

Share your 7-minute story of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement.

Thursday, July 21, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.



Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

See a listing for Happy Monk

Every Thursday: Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales



Enjoy yourselves at the Moldavian Fairy Tales restaurant!

Every Thursday 4-8pm free flow wine!

RMB 188 for each.

Scan the QR code for booking.

See a listing for Ganèa