Guangdong COVID-19 Update: New Cases and High Risk Areas

On July 11 there were 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhongshan, Maoming and Jiangmen. We've listed the number of cases by city and named the mid- and high-risk areas in each district.

Guangzhou

In the provincial capital there were three new locally transmitted cases.

Two of the cases live in Baiyun district while the other one resides in Haizhu.

High risk areas:

A5, A6, A7, A8, A9, Shunyi Garden Community, South Stone Street, Haizhu district Buildings 16, 17, 18 and 19, Chunlan Garden, Jingxi Street, Baiyun district

Medium risk areas:

Shunyi Garden Community (except the high-risk buildings previously mentioned) Cuicheng Garden Community, Feicui Xuan Garden Community and other areas of Building 16, 17, 18 and 19, Chunlan Garden, Jingxi Street.

Shenzhen

There were zero locally transmitted cases in Shenzhen on July 11 for the first time in over a week.

High risk areas:

Area A, Huanggang New Village, Futian Street, Futian District (No.149 - No.156) East San Fang, Baishizhou Village, Shahe Street, Nanshan District Southeast District, Longcheng Garden, Yuehai Street, Nanshan District (Building 1, 3, 6) Dongshendayuan Central District, Huangbei Street, Luohu District (Building 7,8,9) East District of Luohu New Village, Nanhu Street, Luohu District (No.81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90) East Gate 168 North Block, Yipin Yayuan, Dongmen Street, Luohu District Buildings 50, 54, 55, 56, 64, 65, Huangbeiling Middle Village, Huanbei Street, Luohu District Lanting International Building 2, Liantang Street, Luohu District (5F to 50F) Luohuqiao Community Real Estate Building, Nanhu Street, Luohu District Building 8 and Building 9, Minle Cuiyuan, Mingle Community Minzhi Street, Longhua District

Medium risk areas:



Huanggang New Village Phase I, Futian Subdistrict (except high-risk areas) Baishizhou Village, Shahe Street, Nanshan District (except high-risk areas) Longcheng Garden, Yuehai Street, Nanshan District (except high-risk areas) Dongshen Courtyard, Huangbei Street, Luohu District (except high-risk areas) Luohu New Village, Nanhu Street, Luo Hu District (except high-risk areas) East Gate 168 South Block, Yipin Yayuan, Dongmen Street, Luohu District Buildings 1 to 88, Huangbei Street, Huangbeiling Village, Luohu District (except high-risk areas) Lanting International Building 1, Liantang Street, Luohu District(6F to 50F) Blocks 1-14, Minle Cuiyuan, Min Le Community, Ming Zhi Street, Longhua District (except high-risk areas) Minle Old Village, Longhua District

Foshan



There were four new locally transmitted confirmed cases, including two asymptomatic infections upgraded to symptomatic cases.

High risk areas:



Guangdong Yijiang Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., No.19 Lianhe Avenue, Shishan Town, Nanhai District Block 31, South Yinfeng Garden, Dali Town, Nanhai District Mailang Market, Longjiang Town, Shunde District Shunde Linghui Pharmacy, Longjiang Town, Shunde District Buildings 16 and 17, Xijiang Mansion, Longjiang Town, Shunde District Building 4, Yangguang Jiayuan, Longjiang Town, Shunde District

Medium risk areas:

West of the line Gui Xi Lu, north of Gui, Western Road 14, south Central Road 5, east of Shijie Lang Avenue, Xinghe Road, Shishan Town, Nanhai District Block 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, South Yinfeng Garden, Dali Town, Nanhai District Xijiangfu District, Longjiang Town, Shunde District Yangguang Jiayuan Community, Longjiang Town, Shunde District

Zhongshan



There were nine new confirmed cases in the city of Zhongshan (located less than 90 kilometers south of Guangzhou).

High risk areas:

No. 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 on the west side of Gaoping Avenue, No. 59, No. 60, 1-6 on Caifen North Street, Sanjiao Town

Medium risk areas:

Gaoping Village, Sanjiao Town Panlong Village east to Xinhua Road, west to Hehe Dong Road, north to Nansan Highway, south to Lian'an East Road and Yimin West Road Sunac District,Sanjiao Town Rongchuang Community, Sanjiao Town

Maoming

There were five new confirmed cases in Maoming.

High risk areas:

Maonan District Zhanqian Street: Ming Sheng Hotel, Mingsheng Jia Yuan F16, Shuidong duck porridge shop, Chen Ji porridge shops, Maoming City Second Vocational and Technical School dormitory and teaching building Guandu Street, Maonan District: West Guangdong Pearl District Building 5 F2 Hongqi Street, Maonan District: Litchi Garden 37, Xingfu Building 1 staircase, new slope village committee Maonan District Yangjiao Town: Bamboo Village Committee Tian Tou Wu Village to Lee Mou Ping House as the center, east to the Lee Mou Ball house, south to the ring village road, west to Li Mou Liang House, north to the Lee Mou Han House Aotou Town, Maonan District: Tangbian Village Committee Shangguandi Village to Huangmou New House as the center, east to Huancun Road, south to Huang Fu House, west to Wong Cai House, north to the Central Village Aotou Town, Maonan District: Wenyun Village Committee Chetian Tsai Wu Ying House as the center, east to Chen Shi House, south to the Chen Mou British House, west to the Chen Mou Qiang House, north to the Chen Mou Money House Building 5, Rhinespring, Maonan District Tiantou Village, Jue Xi Cun, Diancheng Town, Binhai New Area Building 2, Yiju Ya Yuan, Jianjiang Street, Huazhou City

Medium risk areas:

Zhanqian Street, Maonan District: Mingshengjia Garden, Second Vocational Technical School of Maoming City (except high-risk area) Guandu Street, Maonan District: Pearl District, West Guangdong Building 5 F3 and F4 Hongqi Street, Maonan District: Xingfu Building F2-4, Agricultural Inspection Station, No. 318, Jie Hua Fu Fu bathroom Yangjiao Town, Maonan District: Tiantouwu Village, Zhuying Village Committee (except high-risk areas), Luojiang Village Aotou Town, Maonan District: Tangbian village committee Shangguandi Village Huangmou new house as the center, east to Huancun Road, south to Huang Ming House, west to Wong Fuwu, north to Hwang Rong House (in addition to high-risk areas) Aotou Town, Maonan District: Wenyun Village Committee Chetian Tsai Village car Wu Ying Houseas the center, east to Panmou Tim House, south to the Ring Road, west to Western Express, north to Pan Yong House Rheinspring Community, Maonan District (except high-risk areas) Tiantou Village, Jexi Village of Diancheng Town, Binhai New Area, east to Zhang Moumou House, west to Yang Moumou House, north to Yang Moumou House, south to Liang Moumou House (except high-risk areas) Jianjiang Street, Yi Ju Ya Yuan Residential Area (except Building 2), Huazhou City Rong Hua Lou, Shanbei Village, Jianjiang Street, Huazhou City

Jiangmen



There were zero new locally transmitted cases.

High risk areas:



No.38, No.39, Bian Xianli, Baisha Street, Pengjiang District No.117, Fengyangli, Pengjiang District Zhongyuan Building, Pengjiang District Kaiping Chikan Town Zhongkai Expressway Chikhan Service Area

Medium risk areas:

