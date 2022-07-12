Yellow Health Code? Here's How to Go Green!

If you've noticed your health code has turned yellow, don't fret, here's what you need to do to get back in the green zone...

In an effort to curb the spread of the most recent outbreak, Haikou City has now given a 'yellow code' to those who have crossed time or space with positive cases; or an infected person's activity trajectory; or those who have failed to undergo a nucleic acid test in required key areas.

The Haikou Center for Disease Control and Prevention states:

Persons with a 'yellow code' should register with the community where they live and abide by the relevant epidemic prevention regulations. Those with a 'yellow code' are required to go to the nearest nucleic acid sampling convenience service point for nucleic acid testing with their ID card or passport and health code. If the result is negative, the code will automatically turn back to a 'green code.'

So head to your nearest testing center and say goodbye to that pesky yellow code – it's that simple.

You'll be back to regular activities in no time!