  1. home
  2. Articles

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

By Linda Guo, July 11, 2022

0 0

On July 7, 2022, three men were sentenced to death for the murder of Li Mouyue in Menghai county, Yunnan province.

Hong Qiao, one of the culprits, and Li, a student at Nanjing University, were engaged in a romantic relationship when she was murdered.

It is said that Hong and Li argued multiple times in the run-up to the murder and Hong had even planned to kill her several times before, but was unsuccessful. 

In December 2019, Hong wanted to drown Li in Thailand or bury her in Burma after she overheard his conversation with “the Head of the National Security Bureau.” 

Hong was, of course, not on the phone with the Head of the National Security Bureau but he liked to use a fake identity, claiming he was a secret agent. 

Unable to put up with his lies anymore, Li moved out of the apartment they were sharing. 

On July 6, 2020, Hong began planning how he would murder Li with his friends, Zhang Chenguang and Cao Zeqing. 

The trio decided to kill Li in Pu’er Tea Park, Menghai county, Yunnan province and prepared money and tools for the murder. They bought cameras, military bags and helmets. Before the murder took place, the trio even ran numerous mock killings.

Hong managed to lure Li, who lived in Nanjing with her parents at the time, to come to Yunnan to see him. 

Li flew from Nanjing to Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan and then transferred to Menghai county. Hong then took her to the scene in Pu’er Tea Park.

Zhang and Cao then killed Li by breaking her neck and the three buried her body.

Li was reported missing on July 9 and four days later (July 13), her father traveled to Menghai county to find her.

While there, Hong helped Li’s father look for his deceased daughter and even took him to a nearby Apple store to see if they could trace her phone. 

While looking for his daughter, Li’s father’s mother became sick and he had to return to Nanjing. 

On July 18, 2020, police found Li’s body and after the initial investigation named Hong, Zhang and Cao as suspects in her murder.

The police also discovered that in May 2019, Hong instructed his friend Qi Wenqiang to steal a monocular vision device worth RMB18,000.

On September 4, 2020, the trio and Qi were arrested. 

Li’s father received compensation from Hong’s family, but he refused to take it and claimed that his only demand was for Hong to be severely punished.

On July 7, 2022, the Intermediate People's Court of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, sentenced Hong to death for intentional homicide. He was deprived of political rights for life, sentenced to two and a half years for theft and fined RMB10,000. 

Zhang and Cao were both given the death penalty with two years’ imprisonment for intentional homicide. They were also deprived of political rights for life. 

Qi was sentenced to two years in prison and fined RMB8,000. 

The court ruled that Hong was the leader and instigator of the crime, while Zhang and Cao both participated in the planning and murdering process. 

[Cover image via Weibo@搜狐新闻客户端]

Cover image: Li's family outside a police station mourning their daughter.

Murder Nanjing Death Penalty Death

more news

Shenzhen Becomes China’s First City to Allow Death with Dignity

Shenzhen Becomes China’s First City to Allow Death with Dignity

Shenzhen has become the first Chinese city to allow patients to refuse end-of-life treatment.

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

This Day in History: The Death of Puyi, China’s Last Emperor

Puyi was only 3 years old when he sat on the 'Dragon Throne.'

China Records First Coronavirus Death Since May as Cases Surge

China Records First Coronavirus Death Since May as Cases Surge

The country suffered its biggest daily jump in infections in more than 10 months

Death of Tech Worker Renews Concerns Over '996' Work Culture

While the cause of death is still unknown, Chinese netizens have criticized the company for mishandling the incident.

Fourth Canadian Sentenced to Death in China on Drug Charges

Ye Jianhui was sentenced last Friday by the Foshan Municipal Intermediate Court.

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

City knife crime set to soar?

Young Girl Beaten to Death's Door by Father and Girlfriend in China

A 4-year-old girl in Heilongjiang province is fighting for her life after enduring horrific abuse at the hands of her father and his girlfriend.

Wuhan Revises COVID-19 Death Toll by 50%

The total number of cases were revised up by 325 to 50,333 while the number of deaths went up by 1,290 to 3,869

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

Shenzhen Becomes China’s First City to Allow Death with Dignity

This Day in History: China-India Nathu La Pass Reopens for Trade

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

69 New COVID Cases, Highly-Contagious BA.5 Strain is Here

69 New COVID Cases, Highly-Contagious BA.5 Strain is Here

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Restaurants, Entertainment Shut in Haikou as Omicron Hits

Restaurants, Entertainment Shut in Haikou as Omicron Hits

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives