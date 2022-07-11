New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

A spate of COVID-19 cases has spread throughout multiple cities in Guangdong province from as early as Wednesday, July 6, leading to mass testing, new mid- and high-risk areas and collective groans of “not this again.”

We have provided a summary of the current number of COVID-19 infections by city, as well as restrictions imposed due to the outbreak.

Guangzhou

In Guangzhou, the new Omicron strain, BA.5.2.1 was found to have infected two patients on Thursday, July 7 leading to mass testing in Tianhe, Liwan and Haizhu districts the following day.

Data released on the morning of July 9 from testing on July 8 reported that six new cases were discovered when the city underwent mass testing in three districts.

The three infections in Haizhu district all reside in Fuli Shunli Garden residential community (富力顺利花园小区 fuli shunli huayuan xiaoqu) in Yanggang.

One infection was found in Tianhe and the remaining two in Liwan.

Of all the infections on July 8, one was aged 56 while the others were all aged between 62 and 70 years old.

On July 9, three more infections were found. Two were asymptomatic while the other one had only mild symptoms. Despite this, as is protocol in China, they were immediately transferred to a hospital.

One of these three cases also lives in Fuli Shunli Garden residential community; the area was upgraded to a mid-risk area, alongside Cui Cheng Garden residential community.

Mass testing continued through the city on July 10 and numbers released this morning (Monday, July 11) showed that there were four new infections in the city, three in Liwan district and one in Baiyun district.

Spring Orchid Garden residential community (春兰花园小区 chun lan huayuan xiaoqu) in Baiyun district has been upgraded to a mid-risk area, while the street it is situated on, Jing Xi Street, is now a low-risk area.

Shenzhen

Infections in Shenzhen began on July 6, when one symptomatic and one asymptomatic case were found in Nanshan and Futian districts, respectively.

Huanggang New Town, Building 1, Zone A (皇岗新村一期A区 huanggang xincun yi qi A qu) in Futian district was upgraded to a high-risk area, Huanggang New Town, Building 1 was classified as mid-risk and Futian Avenue (where Huanggang New Town is located) was classified as low risk.

Testing was subsequently rolled out in Nanshan, Longgang and Futian districts on July 7; two symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases were found (five in Luohu district and one in Longgang).

On July 8 only one case was found, a 13-year-old girl in Luohu district.



The following day (July 9) the city saw three new infections (one symptomatic and two asymptomatic).

One area in Luohu district was updated to a high-risk area and two surrounding areas were classified as mid- and low-risk areas.

On July 10 one symptomatic and one asymptomatic case were found in Luohu and Longgang districts, respectively.

Today, there are three new cases in Shenzhen, two symptomatic and one asymptomatic. The two symptomatic cases are in Luohu and Longgang and the asymptomatic one is in also in Luohu.

Foshan

From July 9 to July 10 Foshan reported four cases of COVID-19.

On July 9, one asymptomatic case was discovered in Shunde district. The patient was reported to have returned to Foshan from Jiangmen on July 5. It is believed that they were a close contact with a positive case in Jiangmen.

Overnight nucleic acid testing from 11pm on July 9 to 4pm on July 10 uncovered three cases and mid- and high-risk areas were subsequently added in the districts of Shunde and Nanhai.

Maoming

Yesterday, in the city of Maoming (340 kilometers southwest of Guangzhou) 11 new cases of COVID-19 led to three-day temporary restrictions in Maonan district starting July 10, 12pm.

Risk areas include Zhanqian, Guandu, Hongqi, Yangjiao Town, and Aotou Town.

