Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the biggest stars of the fashion world, has landed at W Shanghai - The Bund, in the form of an iconic and edgy art installation... with a surprise for guests.

From now until July 24, every table at YEN restaurant and WET BAR that spends more than RMB2,000 will receive a coin with which they get to twist his lucky knob for a chance to win a fabulous gift jointly presented by W Shanghai - The Bund and Karl Lagerfeld.

The first prize is worth up to RMB2,000. Head on down and find out if you are the lucky one!