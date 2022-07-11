  1. home
  2. Articles

Restaurants, Entertainment Shut in Haikou as Omicron Hits

By Leila Hashemi, July 11, 2022

0 0

Just as summer in Sanya seemed to be in full swing, Omnicron hit the coastal city of Haikou. Starting from 6pm on July 9, the Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters made the decision to implement 7 days of temporary control measures.

So what's closed? Here's a brief rundown: 

  • Public entertainment and leisure places including but not limited to KTVs, internet cafes, bars, chess and card rooms, foot massage centers, bathhouses, steam rooms, and teahouses; places where people gather including but not limited to weight rooms, gymnasiums and yoga studios.

  • Public cultural activity venues including but not limited to indoor attractions, cultural centers, libraries, museums, and theaters will be closed for one week. All group gatherings will be strictly controlled and all large-scale conferences and offline training will be canceled.  

  • Party and government bodies, enterprises and institutions, communities, public places, transit vehicles, outdoor attractions, food and beverage suppliers (including takeaways), and supermarkets must strictly implement measures such as scanning health codes, checking patrons’ temperatures and standardized wearing of masks as well as ventilation and disinfection.

Requirements for epidemic prevention and control when leaving the island:

Starting from 12am on July 10, all persons leaving the province via any means will need to present their health code and arrow code, have a normal body temperature (<37.3℃),  and 48-hour valid negative COVID test before they are allowed to proceed with check-in, boarding or any other procedures for leaving the island.

As of July 9, a total of seven asymptomatic cases had been found. An expert group has issued notices for low, medium and high-risk areas in Meilan District, and mass testing was conducted on Hainan in accordance with the relevant provisions of the prevention and control plan for new coronavirus pneumonia (9th Edition) of the State Council for joint prevention and control of the coronavirus.

A round of regional nucleic acid testing was held for all people on Haidian Island on July 9. So far, visitors from Hainan or those who have passed through Hainan that are currently in Sanya have been contacted and asked to undertake COVID tests as soon as possible. 

Let's keep our fingers crossed that these cases stay where they are and the control measures do their job. Stay tuned for further updates on the situation.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

more news

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

Check out the latest COVID-19 news in your city.

Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

Restaurants to Open Dine-in from Wednesday

Diners must have a 72-hour negative nucleic acid test report, scan the venue code, wear a mask and do a temperature check.

China Approves Clinical Trial of Omicron Vaccine

China Approves Clinical Trial of Omicron Vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine to fight off the omicron variant was approved for clinical trials.

New COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified in Suzhou

The BA.1.1 variant of omicron has not been identified anywhere else in the world.

37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

Asia's 50 Best has just revealed the 1-50 list, after revealing 51-100 earlier this week. Check out the results here!

Haidilao Announces Losses of RMB4.16 billion, 276 Restaurants to Close

The popular restaurant chain recorded significant losses in 2021, largely due to its rapid expansion plan implemented in 2019.

Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

The latest outbreak might have a silver lining.

Omicron Outbreak Cancels Valentine's Day in Suzhou

A recent spate of Omicron cases in the city has led to mass testing and lockdowns.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

Shenzhen Becomes China’s First City to Allow Death with Dignity

This Day in History: China-India Nathu La Pass Reopens for Trade

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Travel Code History Reduced from 14 to 7 Days

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

3 Men Sentenced to Death for Murder of Nanjing Student

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

New Omicron Variant in Guangdong, Infections in Multiple Cities

69 New COVID Cases, Highly-Contagious BA.5 Strain is Here

69 New COVID Cases, Highly-Contagious BA.5 Strain is Here

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Restaurants, Entertainment Shut in Haikou as Omicron Hits

Restaurants, Entertainment Shut in Haikou as Omicron Hits

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives