Nali Patio Venues Re-Opening Today

Following closure to the public from July 1 onwards, some venues in Nali Patio have announced that they will open to the public from today (July 8).

On the WeChat Official Account of Bottega, it was announced that the restaurant is open from today onwards; the same goes for its sister venues El Barrio and Daruma, both of which are also located in Nali Patio.

Screengrab via WeChat



Events surrounding Nali Patio unfolded quickly around a week ago. Photos and videos started circulating online on June 30 showing the destruction of part of the venue.

An image of a notice posted on Weibo stated that the then owner of Nali Patio would not continue with ownership of the venue beyond June 30 (the end date of the contract) due to a dispute.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Chaos at Nali Patio

For now, it seems things are getting back to normal.

[Cover image via Weibo/@斑马不吃回头草]

