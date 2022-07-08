  1. home
That's Magazine – July 2022 Issue Out Now!

By That's, July 8, 2022

From everyday tasks such as ordering takeaway to the more obscure ones like paying for someone to queue up for you at the doctor’s office, these gratuitous expressions of convenience are becoming popular professions. The gig economy is a world that is intrinsically linked to our lives and it is ever-expanding in the Middle Kingdom as people look for any excuse to escape the dreaded 996 work schedule. For this month’s cover story, Alistair Baker-Brian provides an in-depth examination of China’s gig economy.

When he’s not getting 'giggy' with it, Baker-Brian is regularly examining the effect COVID-19 is having on different aspects of Chinese society. For this month’s Nation feature, he explores how various F&B businesses have coped with 2022’s lockdowns.

This month we also welcome back regular Arts and Life contributor Mike Fox who once again delves into China’s music scene. This time he looks at how a group of folk fanatics used the genre to bring life back to Beijing after the very first COVID-19 outbreak in the capital in 2020.

The 618 shopping bonanza has passed but in this month’s Business and Technology section, we highlight three of Taobao’s highest selling kitchen gadgets for those who are still looking for a bargain. If that’s not enough to get you in the kitchen, Li Bowen tells us how China’s baked goods industry is slowly moving towards healthier snacks while independent bakers try to fill a gap in the market for European-style bread.

And finally, with the summer holiday fast approaching, fitness guru Kara Wutzke outlines seven fun tips for keeping the kids active and away from the TV.

For your free copy of this month magazine, click here or scan the QR code. 

qrcode-2-.png

Best Regards,

Lars Hamer

Editor-in-Chief


ADVERTISEMENT

