45 New COVID Cases, Cinemas to Reopen from Today (We Think)

By Ned Kelly, July 8, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 17 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Friday, July 8. A further 28 local asymptomatic case were also reported.

Of the 17 new local cases reported this morning, 17 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

The 28 new local asymptomatic cases also all tested positive during central quarantine.

Travel code history reduced from 14 to 7 days...

China’s travel code, used for checking the travel history of people in the country, has undergone its second change in as many weeks. 

It was announced last night (Thursday, July 8) that the app now only checks the travel history of users over a seven-day period, as opposed to the previous 14-days. 

The travel code app, known as 通信行程卡 (tongxin xingcheng ka) in Chinese, is available on WeChat and Alipay, and users will also be alerted to any changes to their personal code by text. 

Cinemas are set to reopen from today (we think)...

The city will reopen cinemas from today, July 8, according to the Shanghai Film Bureau. There will be no food and drink sold or allowed in cinemas for now, and cinema goers will need to provide a negative nucleic acid test from within 72 hours, have their temperatures taken and wear a mask.

You know – all the usual shenanigans.

More and more buildings going into lockdown...

As close contacts and secondary contacts of the cases are being tracked down, tape is going up on more and more buildings all over the city, with 2+5 and 7+7 becoming common terms in our everyday lexicon.

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

In other COVID news...

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:

READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

