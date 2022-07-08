5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

6-Days North Xinjiang Scenic Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages, exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

This six-day tour takes you on a scenic adventure along the Silk Road, with considerable commentary from a local expert guide and driver, as well as comfortable vehicles. Discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, desert, woods, grassland, taking in Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

7-Night Sanya Package to Turn Your COVID Frown Upside Down

COVID lockdowns and restrictions have taken their toll! Isn’t it time for a break? A stay at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort will help you reinvigorate mind, body and soul. The Stay Longer package includes a 7-night stay in the picturesque Haitang Bay.

What’s included?

You will get:

7-night stay in Club Ocean View Room

Daily buffet breakfast for two adults and one kid (under 12 years old)

Discount of 5% applicable at Sanya China Duty Free

Club benefits including light refreshments during the day, ‘le gouter’ (afternoon tea) and ‘l’apero chic’ cocktail hours

Discount of 20% at F&B Outlets (except alcohol and live seafood), as well as 20% off on laundry services, recreation, transportation and Sofitel Spa

Daily complimentary Le Petit Prince family activities

Welcome amenities

Why Choose Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort?



Nestled among breathtaking mountains, and beside the crystal clear ocean, the Resort is reminiscent of the French Riviera.

From the moment you step into the Resort, you’ll be taken care of by the hospitable Sofitel ambassadors.

From your room, you can enjoy the calming sea view and enjoy French Lanvin amenities.

And, when it’s time to get some sleep, enjoy Sofitel’s exclusive MyBedTM for extra nighttime comfort.

Your package also includes extensive family entertainment facilities, so there’s something for everyone.

Feeling hungry?

A range of dining options are available, including Hainanese and Cantonese dishes at Hainan Pearl Restaurant; delicious Thai cuisine at the Thai Restaurant; complimentary services at Club Millésime (breakfast, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, etc.); and a range of snacks and light meals at the Lobby Lounge).

Around the pool, you can hit up EAU Bar for a refreshing beverage, snack or creative cocktail.

Make your own scrumptious French desserts at Le Bakery.



Scan the QR code to book...

Packages are priced at RMB7,999. From July 16 until August 25 during the summer holidays, an additional RMB500 per night will be charged.

For more information and reservation, please call 0898 3299 8888.

Book now and get away on that vacation you deserve!

8-Day Classic Silk Road Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass on the Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La. Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]