6 Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Fairmont Peace Hotel

Fairmont Room





The Fairmont Peace Hotel, a cherished city landmark in the heart of the Bund, invites you for a Summer Staycation with your family or friends during this summer holiday.

Priced at RMB1,908, the staycation packages includes one night accommodation at the luxurious Fairmont Room (double or single occupancy), breakfasts for two, Afternoon Teas for two at the Jasmine Lounge or Cathay Room, welcome fruits, the historical tour by the Peace Museum and a RMB300 spa voucher (max. for two persons).

For reservations, please scan the QR:

Nine Nation Suites





Stay at the Nine Nation Suites of Fairmont Peace Hotel which are the original Deluxe Suites of the Cathay Hotel from the 1930s, designed and furnished along the themes of China, Britain, India, Japan, America, France, Spain, Germany and Italy, countries that helped the founder Sir Victor Sassoon's empire to prosper. All suites have the picturesque views of the Bund and Pudong Skyline.



The package is RMB8,888, and includes:

Historical tour by the Peace Museum

Set dinner for two at the Jasmine Lounge

Cocktails for two at the Jazz Bar

Breakfasts for two at the Jasmine Lounge

Welcome fruits and a bottle of red wine

60 minutes of SPA treatment at the Willow Stream Spa

Peace Time book with Fairmont Peace Hotel history

For reservations, please scan the QR:

Pudong Shangri-La Shanghai

This summer, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai launches 'Surf by the Bund' staycation package. Treat your family to a delightful summer staycation; experience warm service; explore a multitude of dining options; and enjoy the various activities inside and around the hotel.

For sports loving families, there is thrilling go-karting and Surf by the Bund, a new indoor surfing activity that will inject fun and vitality into your urban vacation.

'Surf by the Bund' staycation package includes:



One night stay in a Deluxe Room in River Wing

Buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 1 child

One RMB200 voucher for K20 children’s playground or one time surfing trial voucher

For reservations and enquiries on all of the above, please call +86 21 2828 6340

The Portman Ritz-Carlton



Book a night at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai and enjoy a guaranteed room upgrade to Deluxe Skyline room inclusive of breakfast for two, as well as enjoying your time sunbathing with a Mid-Summer Afternoon Tea set at Shanghai’s best kept secrets spot, Terrace 8.

This beautiful outdoor terrace enjoys an unobstructed view of the city skyline and historic architecture of Shanghai Exhibition Centre.

For reservations and enquiries on all of the above, please scan the QR code on the poster below:

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund is located in the heart of the celebrated Bund, a city boulevard that runs alongside the Huangpu River and one of the most photographed postcard scenes of the city. Enjoy a staycation in their Heritage Luxury River View Suite, and be pampered with a series of experiences:

One night stay in Heritage Luxury River View Suite

Daily breakfast for two



In-room western dinner for 6 persons

Six hours complimentary usage of Rolls-Royce within city area

Package is available from now until August 31 for RMB16,888 net per night, and must be three days in advance.

For reservations, please scan the QR:

Shangri-La Qiantan





Shangri-La Qiantan is offering special staycation packages to welcome guests back post-pandemic, assuring guests a safe and comfortable environment to fully relax and reconnect with life.

Special staycation packages include:

Shanghai Reunion, 5x Points Reward

It’s time to treat yourself to a relaxing getaway. From now until August 31, stay at Shangri-La Qiantan and get a RMB800 food and beverage credit. For Shangri-La Circle members, 5 times member points awaits to make your stay even more exclusive!

Summer Pan Campaign Package

Take your loved ones on a staycation journey at Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai. Unlock a series of delightful kids’ classes and activities and family special amenities for a memorable weekend family time.

This offer includes:

Buffet breakfast at Horizon Lounge for 2 adults and 1 child (under 6 years old)

Horizon Club access for 2 adults and 1 child (under 6 years old)

2 ice creams and 2 No.5 Ice Mountain Coffee

RMB450 food and beverage credit per booking per stay (food and beverage credit can be used for Outlets, Mini Bar, In Room Dining service and RGM)

Kid’s activities include (choose one of below):

Kid’s yoga, time: 10-11am, every Saturday and Sunday (only 1 child can participate)

L Land (Qiantan Sports Park) tickets for two adults and one child, time: 10am-6pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Indulgent Journey with Furry Friend

Enjoy a new lifestyle with your beloved furry friend and feel free to start your journey anytime! Shangri-La Qiantan with D&L Pets Company provides a safe and comfortable environment for pets, allowing you to be joyful and relaxed on your holiday!



This offer includes:

Buffet breakfast at Horizon Lounge for 2 adults and 1 child (under 6 years old)

Horizon Club access for 2 adults and 1 child (under 6 years old)

1 complimentary voucher from the D&L Pets Company (Foster Care for 1 dog: classic boarding room for 1 night)

For reservations and enquiries on all of the above, please call +86 21 5030 8888.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

As the flagship hotel of the Langham Hotels & Resorts in China, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi lies in the well-known fashion and leisure district of Shanghai. Treat yourself and your loved ones in the knowledge that there’s a lot to explore around this corner.

Xintiandi Escape

A superior room starting from RMB1,458 includes:

Welcome drinks upon check-in

Complimentary upgrade to Deluxe Room

Grains & Nuts Bar as for energy refilling

Breakfast for 2 at our stylish Cachet Restaurant

RMB200 credits to be used at Cachet or Chuan Spa (minimum spend RMB700 net)

If you want to dine in the exquisite T’ang Court, a 10% discount is available. You can also lie in while enjoying a late check-out at 2pm.



For reservations and enquiries on all of the above, please call +86 21 2330 2288.

READ MORE: 6 More Shanghai Staycations to Make the Most of Summer

Got a Staycation You'd Like to Promote?

Contact us by email on billyxian@th atsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:





