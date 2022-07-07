  1. home
  2. Articles

Armada Group's Nico Yang & Marco Chavez on F&B's Troubled Times

By Ned Kelly, July 7, 2022

0 0

Nico Yang and Marco Chavez are GM and Executive Chef of Armada Group (Bonica, LOGGIA by Bonica, Tacos El Paisa, La Barra, La Mezcaleria), respectively. We caught up with them to talk about the lockdown and its impact on Shanghai's F&B scene.

Describe the toll of Shanghai’s citywide lockdown on your venues?
Nico Yang: By government request, we closed for dine-in service since before the start of the citywide lockdown. As we are a venue with multiple concepts in one and really rely on in-house guests, it’s been quite a challenge. 

Marco Chavez: We were more than 100 days closed, which has definitely forced us into survival mode. In an industry like ours, it’s impossible to move forward in any substantial way when you’ve not been able to operate normally for that long – especially for small and mid-sized F&B venues and operators.

And what were the effects of the lockdown on you and your staff's mental wellbeing?
MC: Speaking only of my personal experience, it was tough spending every day thinking about how and when we will be able to resume business. What breaks me the most is knowing that 2022 will essentially be a “lost” year.

How long do you think it will take the Shanghai F&B industry to recover from the effects of the shutdown?
MC: I would say 18 months. I believe this situation will also make investors hesitant to open new venues anytime soon – there’s just so much uncertainty nowadays.

NY: Hopefully we still catch part of the summer season – if not, we’ve lost all of 2022. Realistically it would take until summer 2023 to recover. 

What percentage of restaurants do you think we will see shutter for good?
NY: I’d say at least 30%.

Have you made any changes to your business model as a result of the recent lockdown?
MC: We developed delivery and takeaway menus and offered discounts on our regular prices, but we know that is not the way for a business to survive long term.

It’s really not a suitable business model, especially since third party delivery platforms charge astronomical fees for every transaction – it makes us the perfect easy prey in the food chain.

Now that the city is opening up, aside from dining-out/ordering takeout, what can customers do to support your venues?
MC: If you are ordering, ordering directly from the venue as much as possible would help a lot, whether that means coming by for pick up or sending your own driver through services like Shansong or Meituan Paotui.

Try not to use delivery platforms when ordering from small and mid-size restaurants – it’s quite tough on us.

NY: Spend all their money dining out? Haha. Honestly, just remember us, and come see us – we can’t wait to welcome everyone back now we are back open, and we have a lot of cool events in the works. 

We’re also offering deals on group packages and private parties, with special discounts if you pre-book.

You can find the Armada Group's multiple concepts at Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路

more news

Trip.com Group Holds International Travelers’ Forum to Boost Travel to Hainan

Trip.com Group Holds International Travelers’ Forum to Boost Travel to Hainan

Trip.com Group held its first International Travelers’ Forum (ITF), offering cross-broader communication and exchange opportunities to connect global travelers and tourism groups.

Group of Wild Boars Roam Around Shenzhen Park

Group of Wild Boars Roam Around Shenzhen Park

Can't forget that Shenzhen is basically a jungle.

Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

In addition to these delicious little perks, when we need quotes or story ideas, we'll be sure to source here first.

Still Writing Aged 94 – Renowned Chinese Author Yang Jiang

We take a look at author and translator Yang Jiang who once lived in Dongluojuan Hutong.

Shanghai Socialite Wannabes WeChat Group Exposed

Sharing second-hand Gucci pantyhose, why not?

KFK Podcast: The Sun Yang Doping Saga and Viral Videos of Foreigners

Check out this week's Kung Fu Komedy podcast!

KFK Podcast: Andy Chats With Norah Yang About Comedy in China

Check out this week's Kung Fu Komedy podcast!

7 Dogs Saved From Dalian Restaurant By Animal Rights Group

Thankfully, the dogs look set to make a full recovery.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: British Handover Hong Kong to China

Monkeypox is Getting Closer...

Student Takes Gaokao Three Times, Turns Down Peking University Twice

Into the Wild: For China’s Camping Purists, Glamping Is Out of the Question

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

54 New COVID Cases, KTV Loses Its License

54 New COVID Cases, KTV Loses Its License

Armada Group's Nico Yang & Marco Chavez on F&B's Troubled Times

Armada Group's Nico Yang & Marco Chavez on F&B's Troubled Times

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

Shenzhen Man Left Paralyzed After Massage

Shenzhen Man Left Paralyzed After Massage

6 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

6 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives