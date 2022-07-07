Shenzhen Man Left Paralyzed After Massage

A man in Shenzhen, known only by his nickname Xiao He, was left paralyzed after visiting a massage parlor in the city.

He, who works in the foreign trade industry, went to a massage parlor for pain treatment on his neck, triggered by a prolonged amount of time sitting at a desk while at work.

The masseuse rubbed He’s neck so intensely that the pain was almost unbearable, but He said that he did feel more relaxed shortly afterward.

After a few days, the pain returned and He decided to go for another massage.

Three days after the second massage, when He was going to work, he felt a cramp in the right side of his body, his right arm began to slowly lose its strength and after a while he couldn’t control his movements.

He’s colleagues sent him to Shenzhen University Hospital, and by the time he had arrived he had lost control of his right arm and leg.

He was diagnosed with protrusion of the intervertebral disc by doctors at the hospital and has since made a full recovery.

The protrusion of the intervertebral disc had caused spinal edema and hemiplegia of the right limb. The protrusion was caused a swollen spine, therefore hindering movement in the right side of He’s body.

This is not the first time that such tragedies have happened.

In May 2020, a female in Shenzhen also had a massage after experiencing neck pain.

Although she felt better afterward, just nine hours later she was paralyzed from the chest down.

Doctors strongly suggest that caution when choosing to go for a massage as a form of pain treatment.

People with protrusion of the intervertebral disc face the risk of paralysis after massages.

If you experience neck or shoulder pain, go to your doctor before the masseuse.

[Image via Pxhere]