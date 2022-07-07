  1. home
54 New COVID Cases, KTV Loses Its License

By Ned Kelly, July 7, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 32 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Thursday, July 7. A further 22 local asymptomatic case were also reported.

Of the 32 new local cases reported this morning, 30 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening, as previously reported yesterday.

The 22 new local asymptomatic cases all tested positive during central quarantine.

The 2 previously reported locally transmitted COVID-19 cases that tested positive during regular screening were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Hongkou District

  • 1 in Songjiang District

In response to the cases, high-risk areas were designated in each of the districts.

KTV has license revoked...

The KTV joint in Putou that was behind all these latest cases – FreePort KTV – has had its license revoked. It was found to have resumed operations without authorization, and failed to implement epidemic prevention and control measures.

Gengyun Tea House, based in the same building, was also found to be operating as a KTV while it was not licensed to run such a business, and has been closed down.

Those in charge of the venues were put on a blacklist for serious illegal and dishonest acts.

Beijing makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory...

If you want to enter many public spaces in the capital, you'd better have been jabbed. Venues include, but are not necessarily limited to training centers, activity areas for the elderly, libraries, museums, movie theaters, art galleries, cultural centers, sport centers, gyms, performance areas, internet cafes and more.

And where Beijing leads, the rest of China usually follows. 

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

More and more buildings going into lockdown...

As close contacts and secondary contacts of the cases are being tracked down, tape is going up on buildings all over the city, with 2+5 and 7+7 becoming common terms in our lexicon.

Citywide mass testing continues...

We're not anticipating that letting up any time soon, especially if the numbers keep jumping like they did today.

Even more restaurant restrictions...

More and more restaurants have told us they have been asked to impose stricter restrictions, with early closing times (9pm seems to be the case with many) and no serving alcohol the most common being imposed. 

Will cinemas still reopen from tomorrow?

We just don't know. But we have not heard that plan being cancelled... yet.

In other COVID news...

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:

READ MORE: No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

READ MORE: Only 7 Days Centralized Quarantine for ALL Overseas Arrivals

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

