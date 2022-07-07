22 Sanya Events: New Quiz Night, Boxing, Garage Sale & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already a part of our other event groups!

July 7: Quiz Night



Think you know it all? Prove it at Lady Q. Gather up a team of friends and come out to compete in a four-round trivia match. Enjoy 50% off on food. RMB25 to buy-one-get-one-free beer.

Thurs July 7, 7.30-9pm; Free entry. Lady Q.

July 8: Garage Sale at Mike & Sandie’s

Fri July 8, 2-6 pm; Free entry. Times Coast, Building 5, Apt 3101.



July 9: IPK Theme Party

Don’t miss special guest Roberto Traits’ music. Spend this Saturday with us.

Sat July 9, 9pm; Free admission. Buy 2 Guinness beers, get 1 free. IPK.

July 9: Summer Party

Drinking competition and live music with After Shock Band.

Sat July 9, 9.30pm-2am; Free. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

July 10: IPK Open DJ Stage

Show your ideas on stage, because you are the super star. We offer professional music equipment and a stage PA system. If you want to show yourself off, please register ahead via WeChat: AAAMIU.

Sun July 10, 9pm; Free admission. IPK.

July 12: Boxing Workshop

Boxing, sweating, and discovering your potential! Scan the QR code to sign up.

Tue July 12, 8.00pm; RMB88. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

July 13: Thinking Exercise Webinar

Follow Shirley Tsao, an ICF certified life coach to concentrate on yourself and release stress from life and work. Scan the QR code to sign up.

Wed July 13, 9pm; Free. Online.

Until Sept 30: Caviar Afternoon Tea

Come and enjoy our new afternoon tea with caviar, delicious treats, and sparkling wine promotion sets from the amazing view of Sanya on the 33th floor Sky Lounge.



Daily until Sep 30, 2-5pm; RMB196 or RMB296 per set. Phoenix Island Resort Sky Lounge.



Until July 10: 2022 Travel Itinerary Competition



Be an inspiring Trip Planner of Sanya! If you’ve traveled to Sanya, Linshui, Baoting, Ledong, or Wuzhishan, share inspiring original travel itineraries. You’ll have a chance to get cash awards (up to RMB12,000), vouchers (free air tickets + accommodation) or participate in the filming of Explore Sanya 360°.

June 21 - July 10; Free to participate. Submit your plan by following the directions in the competition’s link here: https://rb.gy/tqzgx6

Thursdays: Glitter Fever



Dance to classic house and disco music. Win a drink bucket for the disco championship.



Every Thurs, 5pm-late; Free. Solar.

Thursdays: Latin Night



Dance all night and maybe win a prize.



Every Thurs, 6pm-1am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Fridays: Little Ibiza



A night with electronic music. Enjoy Sangria free flow for RMB99, and pair it with a giant seafood paella to take you back to Europe.



Every Fri, 5pm-late; Free. Solar.

Fridays: Rainbow Room



Taste or chase the rainbow, you choose.



Every Fri, 11pm-late; Free admission, RMB55 for special rainbow cocktail and RMB100 for 6 shots of B-52. Solar.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship



Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays: Afro Soul Party



Enjoy a Sunday that feels like a Saturday.

Sundays, 5pm-late; Buy 1 get 1 free on all beers before 9pm. Solar.

Mondays-Thursdays: Sunset Beach Activities



Schedule change! Every week Yomovo will host volleyball on Monday, frisbee on Tuesday, flag football on Wednesday and beach cleaning on Thursday.



Every Mon-Thurs, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Mondays: Weekly Hot Dog Deals



The BBQ is on at Huginn Hotdog every Monday for their Hotdog Monday!



Try their Tabasco Chili Dog, Corn and Tomato Dog, and Classic American Hotdog, as well as their Hand-wrapped Puff Pastry (RMB25) and Fried Pork Crispy Pot Stickers (RMB23/10) for a summer late night snack you won’t forget. Save 3 RMB on group orders!

Every Mon, all day; Prices vary. Huginn Hotdog.

Mondays: Open Mic



Show your singing talent with a live band.



Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the QR code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious



"Buy one, get one free" offer on all of pizzas the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga



Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.



Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.



Wednesdays: Ladies Night Out



One dish and two drinks are 20% off for ladies and only ladies.



Every Weds, 6pm-1am; Free entry, 20% off one dish and two drinks. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays: Boy's Night



Boys get the deals they want at Hookah Bar on Wednesdays.



Every Weds, 10pm-1am; Free entry. Hookah Bar.

