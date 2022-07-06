  1. home
Headteacher Kissing Young Lady in Nightclub Suspended

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 6, 2022

A middle school headteacher in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has been temporarily suspended from his position following the emergence of a video which showed him partying in a nightclub with a young lady. 

The male headteacher in question, surnamed Chen, worked at the No. 1 Middle School in Teng county, which is part of Wuzhou city nearby the border with Guangdong province. 

In a statement issued on July 5 by the Teng county Department of Education, it was confirmed that Chen had been suspended from his role as a result of the nightclub video which went viral, and that an investigation was ongoing. 

It also stated that there would be zero-tolerance for teachers who do not uphold standards related to teaching ethics and teaching practices. 

The statement by Teng county Education Department. Image via Weibo/@中国新闻网

In the video, Chen is seen partying in a nightclub and seen to be intimately kissing a young lady.

In 2019, China’s Ministry of Education published several documents regarding “standard teaching behaviors in the new age” in which it loosely states that teachers should engage in “civilized behavior.”

The video sparked debate online about what constitutes appropriate behavior. 

On Weibo, many netizens said that Chen’s behavior was not befitting of a teacher and therefore, it was right that he was suspended. 

However, others couldn’t understand what all the fuss was about, with one user asking, “This is news?”

A commenter on SINA News pointed out that as Chen was not at school and there were no students around, he was perfectly entitled to do what he did. Moreover, the commenter suggested that whether or not Chen was single should also be considered when judging his behavior.

Was Chen’s behavior inappropriate for someone in charge of educating young people? Or, was he perfectly entitled to go out and let his hair down? It is the summer holidays, after all.

education Guangxi

