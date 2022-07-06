26 New COVID Cases, Mass Testing Underway, Rumors Swirling

Numbers are rising; things are closing; rumors are swirling. Tense times around town...

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, July 6. A further 15 local asymptomatic case were also reported.



Of the 9 new local cases reported this morning, 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening. The 15 new local asymptomatic cases also all tested positive during central quarantine.

In fact, all 24 cases were associated with a previously designated high-risk area in Putou, a KTV joint – more on that below.

Sadly, that's not where it ends...

Shanghai Health Commission reported a further 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this afternoon, and they tested positive during regular screening. As in, in the community.

More specifically:

1 in Hongkou District

1 in Songjiang District

In response to the cases, high-risk areas were designated in each of the districts.

Citywide mass testing...

Shanghai launched mass nucleic acid screening across the city from yesterday evening, after people linked to high-risk areas were found to be moving across the city. A second set of citywide PCR testing will be conducted in the coming days.

Tourist attractions shutting...

Some Shanghai tourist attractions and swimming pools have already closed or adjusted their reopening schedules in response to the situation. And we're hearing rumors of more to come. Let's hope they remain just that: rumors.

KTV reopenings delayed...

All those KTV-related cases in Putou we mentioned above? Apparently the KTV joint was not imposing strict implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, and is in some seriously hot water with authorities. It has also led to the postponement of opening other KTVs.

Restaurant restrictions...

A number of restaurants have told us they have been asked to impose stricter restrictions (no serving alcohol, early closing times, etc.) – we're guessing that is a knock-on effect of the KTV situation above.



Shanghai has added four new high-risk areas...



They are in Changning, Hongkou, Jing'an and Songjiang districts, and are in addition to the three previously designated high-risk areas: one in Putou and two Pudong.

This is in line with China's newly-updated COVID-19 control protocol, which defines the living and working places of positive cases as high-risk. Places they had been to are designated as medium-risk.

Shanghai has added 22 medium-risk areas...

Ooof. In addition to the eight medium-risk reported yesterday in Baoshan, Fengxian, Huangpu, Jing'an and Putuo districts, there are now medium-risk areas in Jiading, Minhang, Pudong, Xuhui and Yangpu.

We make that 10 of Shanghai's 16 districts, and many of them with multiple medium-risk areas. Not looking too healthy.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today...

The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

The Metro is fully operational...

All of the city's Metro lines have resumed normal operations and services. Let's hope that lasts.

Time for the Metro Challenge, perhaps?



Shanghai-Beijing high-speed train services are cranking up...

High-speed train services between Shanghai and Beijing gradually resumed from Saturday. Passengers need to prepare negative PCR test report from within 48 hours and a green code of Jiankangbao, the Beijing health code app. A PCR test is also needed to enter Shanghai railway stations.

Will cinemas still reopen from July 8?

We just don't know.

In other COVID news...

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:



Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

