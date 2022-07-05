11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Jul 7: OIL New Faces

A group of up-and-coming new DJs, showcasing their own unique musical styles on the OIL Open Decks, will bring their fresh sounds to the OIL's Main Room this month.

The "New Faces Xīn Mian Kǒng" party is a series of parties planned by the OIL Open Decks, designed to provide an opportunity for the interesting souls selected from the new DJS in the OIL Open Decks to perform in the OIL Main Room.

April 30-Jul 31: The Spirit of Things

The Spirit of Things, a solo exhibition by Liu Chen.

AN+ Art & Design Center, L3 PAFC Mall, Futian District





May 29-Aug 28: Wonderful Jungle

Wonderful Jungle, where wonders happen.

Immersive flower planting installation art exhibition.

AN+ Art & DesignCenter L4, PAFC Mall, Futian District

Jun 29-Jul 10: Son of the Sea Exhibition

Son of The Sea Exhibition of Gao Quan's Oil Paintings.

The creation is magical, and it shapes thousands of scenes in the world, especially the mountains and seas that directly touch the hearts of the people. Usually, people appreciate the majesty of the mountains and see the vastness of the sea, and the special feature of the sea is that it has both the tranquility of a virgin and the wild dance of huge waves from time to time.

Jul 8-Aug 10: Mountains Multiply and Streams Double Back

Mountains Multiply and Streams Double Back Exhibition at Hiart Space!

A total of 30 new works by the artist will be exhibited in this exhibition. For Li Zhijun, painting is the coercion of the times, the revelation of nature, the inner drive of vitality, and the transformation of fate. The figurative shapes and abstract cores in this new work extend the history and context of Li Zhijun's cognition, experience, thinking, perception and exploration of life, nature and the universe.

Jul 8: OIL Antigen Four Year Anniversary

Antigen, a party organization from Shanghai, has held more than 30 activities since 2018 with Shanghai ALL Club as the center. Past guests include Airmax '97, Tzusing, Varg, Eartheater, Kablam, Async Figure, 33EMYBW, DJ Florentino, DJ Plead, Moa pillar, Meuko! Meuko!

Jul 9: OIL Withdrawals

WITHDRAWALS is a new project launched by OIL in May. It starts as a participant in the club scene and is a collection of current realities and emotions.

WITHDRAWALS Vol.6 presents Lantern and SOLO Beijing.

Jul 9: Club Chaos Unlock



This Saturday, July 9, unlock with the fabulous drag queen Savannah Marco LaVulva at Club Chaos!

RMB88 for tickets and two drinks.

Club Chaos, 1F, Link Central Walk, Fuhua First Road, Futian District

Jul 9-Aug 31: Painting of Odes

Painting of Odes by artist Zhuo Xiong.

Opening on July 9, 3pm.

Shekou Gallery, Building 2-109, Nanhai E-Cool, Shekou, Nanshan District

Jul 10: OIL Cuniculum

On the night of July 10, four DJs living in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will use open format's music collection, all we can tell you is it's pretty unique!

Jul 10: Thirst Pool Party



Enjoy yourselves on at a sunny Sunday pool party!



Entry costs RMB80.

Grab drinks at the bar!

17 F, Building 20, Garden City, Shekou



