  1. home
  2. Articles

11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, July 5, 2022

0 0

Jul 7: OIL New Faces

IMG_8662.JPG

A group of up-and-coming new DJs, showcasing their own unique musical styles on the OIL Open Decks, will bring their fresh sounds to the OIL's Main Room this month.

The "New Faces Xīn Mian Kǒng" party is a series of parties planned by the OIL Open Decks, designed to provide an opportunity for the interesting souls selected from the new DJS in the OIL Open Decks to perform in the OIL Main Room. 

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

IMG_8666.PNG

See a listing for OIL

April 30-Jul 31: The Spirit of Things

IMG_8675.PNG

The Spirit of Things, a solo exhibition by Liu Chen.

AN+ Art & Design Center, L3 PAFC Mall, Futian District


May 29-Aug 28: Wonderful Jungle

IMG_8676.PNG

Wonderful Jungle, where wonders happen.

Immersive flower planting installation art exhibition.

AN+ Art & DesignCenter L4, PAFC Mall, Futian District

Jun 29-Jul 10: Son of the Sea Exhibition

WechatIMGe413296aa53d932615c91fa332dd24f4.jpeg

Son of The Sea Exhibition of Gao Quan's Oil Paintings.

The creation is magical, and it shapes thousands of scenes in the world, especially the mountains and seas that directly touch the hearts of the people. Usually, people appreciate the majesty of the mountains and see the vastness of the sea, and the special feature of the sea is that it has both the tranquility of a virgin and the wild dance of huge waves from time to time.

See a listing for Shenzhen Art Museum

Jul 8-Aug 10: Mountains Multiply and Streams Double Back

WechatIMG48e2e38bccebcc3f4df84be562c47ee7.jpeg

Mountains Multiply and Streams Double Back Exhibition at Hiart Space!

A total of 30 new works by the artist will be exhibited in this exhibition. For Li Zhijun, painting is the coercion of the times, the revelation of nature, the inner drive of vitality, and the transformation of fate. The figurative shapes and abstract cores in this new work extend the history and context of Li Zhijun's cognition, experience, thinking, perception and exploration of life, nature and the universe.

See a listing for The MIXC (Shenzhen Bay)

Jul 8: OIL Antigen Four Year Anniversary

IMG_8663.JPG

Antigen, a party organization from Shanghai, has held more than 30 activities since 2018 with Shanghai ALL Club as the center. Past guests include Airmax '97, Tzusing, Varg, Eartheater, Kablam, Async Figure, 33EMYBW, DJ Florentino, DJ Plead, Moa pillar, Meuko! Meuko! 

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

IMG_8667.PNG

See a listing for OIL

Jul 9: OIL Withdrawals

IMG_8664.JPG

WITHDRAWALS is a new project launched by OIL in May. It starts as a participant in the club scene and is a collection of current realities and emotions.

WITHDRAWALS Vol.6 presents Lantern and SOLO Beijing.

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

IMG_8668.PNG

See a listing for OIL

Jul 9: Club Chaos Unlock

WechatIMG6a33c5bcd94168ee1b26592e36a1f1cd.jpeg

This Saturday, July 9, unlock with the fabulous drag queen Savannah Marco LaVulva at Club Chaos!

RMB88 for tickets and two drinks.

Club Chaos, 1F, Link Central Walk, Fuhua First Road, Futian District

Jul 9-Aug 31: Painting of Odes

WechatIMGbd4eb63981399c90293efe2d07ae7200.jpeg

Painting of Odes by artist Zhuo Xiong.

Opening on July 9, 3pm.

Shekou Gallery, Building 2-109, Nanhai E-Cool, Shekou, Nanshan District

Jul 10: OIL Cuniculum

IMG_8665.JPG

On the night of July 10, four DJs living in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will use open format's music collection, all we can tell you is it's pretty unique!

For more information and tickets, scan the QR code below.

IMG_8669.PNG

See a listing for OIL


Jul 10: Thirst Pool Party

WechatIMGbc658bcb747c4b9a9ebf9982140cd028.jpeg

Enjoy yourselves on at a sunny Sunday pool party!

Entry costs RMB80.

Grab drinks at the bar!

17 F, Building 20, Garden City, Shekou 


things to do Events Shenzhen

more news

13 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

13 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some great things to do in Guangzhou.

10 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

10 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

20 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

20 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some great things to do in Guangzhou.

13 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

9 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some great things to do in Guangzhou.

16 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Some of the best things to do in Guangzhou.

11 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

Some of the best things to do in Shenzhen.

6 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

Some great things to do in Shenzhen.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: British Handover Hong Kong to China

Monkeypox is Getting Closer...

Student Takes Gaokao Three Times, Turns Down Peking University Twice

Into the Wild: For China’s Camping Purists, Glamping Is Out of the Question

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

54 New COVID Cases, KTV Loses Its License

54 New COVID Cases, KTV Loses Its License

Armada Group's Nico Yang & Marco Chavez on F&B's Troubled Times

Armada Group's Nico Yang & Marco Chavez on F&B's Troubled Times

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

Officials in Guangxi Province Suspended for Ignoring Child Abduction

Shenzhen Man Left Paralyzed After Massage

Shenzhen Man Left Paralyzed After Massage

6 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

6 Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives