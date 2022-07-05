13 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

Jul 8: Symphonic Concert of Classical Masterpieces

Symphonic Concert Of Classical Masterpieces on July 8, 8pm at Symphony Hall.

Include masterpieces of The Butterfly Lovers and Hongyan.

Jul 8: Out of Office Night with Monkey King

Potions master Alice will take you on an adventure in the deep woods with the monkey king!

Spend the night of July 8, 9pm-12am with Monkey 27 Schwarzwald Dry Gin.

Jun 25-Jul 17: The First Intangible Cultural Heritage Fashion Week

The First Intangible Cultural Heritage Fashion Week focuses on clothing collections from the 18th and 19th centuries Guangzhou shisanhang period collected by Mr. Qu Tingnan, the inheritor of Guangzhou embroidery, as well as handed down crafts such as ivory fans, hairpins, gift boxes, etc. The historical charm and the oriental aesthetics that the world yearned for in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Jul 2-Aug 2: Flow Transform Blend Connect

Enjoy the Flow Transform Blend Connect sculpture exhibition by Li Chao and Cheng Yifeng.

Wan District Bookstore, Pearl River Park, Tianhe District

Jul 9: Singchin Academy Open Day

Singchin Academy Open Day!

New students and their parents can participate.

Saturday, July 9, 9.30am-5.00pm

Scan the QR code to register.



Singchin Academy, NO.2 Ciji Road, China-Singapore Knowledge City, Huangpu District.

Jul 9: Homie Chic and Chill

Enjoy free flow at Homie on July 9, 7.45-10.30pm!

Unlimited refills for two and a half hours!

Scan the QR code for tickets.

Homie, No.108, Shengchan Zonghe Building, 289 Art Park, Guangzhou Avenue, Yuexiu District

Jul 9: Paddle Board Racing

Join paddle board racing on July 9, 8 am!

RMB248 with a minimum of 10 participants.

The winner gets a new board!

Scan the QR code for registration.

Jul 9: Boat Party



Due to the typhoon, the boat party has been rescheduled for July 9, 5.30-9.30pm！

Ten early bird tickets available for Saturday, July 9.

Scan the QR code to reserve!

Huarun Park Lane Commercial Street, Daya Bay Xiayong Street, Huiyang District, Huizhou city, Guangdong Province

Jul 9: The Hidden Soul of Gold

VYAN 2022 Road Show The Hidden Soul of Gold will join Guangzhou on July 9!

Enjoy yourselves at the livehouse!

Jul 10: Ok Center Music



Join DJ Nozi and Taiga for the voice of the psychedelic nomads at OK Center Music!

July 10, 8.30-10.30pm

Ok Center Music, 108-26, Yiyuan Road south, Haizhu District

Jul 10: A Journey to Sweet Dreams

A Journey to Sweet Dreams-Hollywood Classic Cartoons Theme Symphony Concert！

The New Age Symphony Orchestra will present ten symphonies inspired by Hollywood cartoon movies with the screenings of some classic parts.



That's readers can enjoy a 10% off!

Scan the QR code for tickets.

Jul 10: The Night of Broadway

The Night of Broadway-Musical Theatre Theme Symphony Concert!

The New Age Symphony Orchestra will present nine symphonies inspired by Broadway musical theatre with the screenings of some classic parts of it.

That's readers can enjoy a 10% off!

Scan the QR code for tickets.

Jul 19: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.



Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

