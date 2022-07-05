  1. home
13 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, July 5, 2022

Jul 8: Symphonic Concert of Classical Masterpieces

WechatIMG5c859ce05df590216f0b59cc1a210939.jpeg

Symphonic Concert Of Classical Masterpieces on July 8, 8pm at Symphony Hall.

Include masterpieces of The Butterfly Lovers and Hongyan. 

See a listing for Symphony Hall

Jul 8: Out of Office Night with Monkey King

WechatIMG1444.jpeg

Potions master Alice will take you on an adventure in the deep woods with the monkey king!

Spend the night of July 8, 9pm-12am with Monkey 27 Schwarzwald Dry Gin.

See a listing for Out of Office

Jun 25-Jul 17: The First Intangible Cultural Heritage Fashion Week

WechatIMG8785c4e1a2e476a8b1e417c5127f64c1.jpeg

The First Intangible Cultural Heritage Fashion Week focuses on clothing collections from the 18th and 19th centuries Guangzhou shisanhang period collected by Mr. Qu Tingnan, the inheritor of Guangzhou embroidery, as well as handed down crafts such as ivory fans, hairpins, gift boxes, etc. The historical charm and the oriental aesthetics that the world yearned for in the 18th and 19th centuries.

See a listing for Guangzhou Library

Jul 2-Aug 2: Flow Transform Blend Connect

WechatIMGc67ce3b9ba5be9520d2f1cbba1694c9c.jpeg

Enjoy the Flow Transform Blend Connect sculpture exhibition by Li Chao and Cheng Yifeng.

Wan District Bookstore, Pearl River Park, Tianhe District

Jul 9: Singchin Academy Open Day

WechatIMG0304b33213693d19feb6cf7c4f372f95.jpeg

Singchin Academy Open Day!

New students and their parents can participate.

Saturday, July 9, 9.30am-5.00pm

Scan the QR code to register.

Singchin Academy, NO.2 Ciji Road, China-Singapore Knowledge City, Huangpu District.

Jul 9: Homie Chic and Chill

WechatIMG1445.jpeg

Enjoy free flow at Homie on July 9, 7.45-10.30pm!

Unlimited refills for two and a half hours!

Scan the QR code for tickets.

Homie, No.108, Shengchan Zonghe Building, 289 Art Park, Guangzhou Avenue, Yuexiu District

Jul 9: Paddle Board Racing

WechatIMG1441.jpg

Join paddle board racing on July 9, 8 am!

RMB248 with a minimum of 10 participants.

The winner gets a new board!

Scan the QR code for registration.

Jul 9: Boat Party

WechatIMG1f7697027304768f1baf069ded2d2d61.jpg

Due to the typhoon, the boat party has been rescheduled for July 9, 5.30-9.30pm！

Ten early bird tickets available for Saturday, July 9.  

Scan the QR code to reserve!

Huarun Park Lane Commercial Street, Daya Bay Xiayong Street, Huiyang District, Huizhou city, Guangdong Province 

Jul 9: The Hidden Soul of Gold

WechatIMG1299361a756b1c3df4484bc0e38d9cb0.jpg

VYAN 2022 Road Show The Hidden Soul of Gold will join Guangzhou on July 9!

Enjoy yourselves at the livehouse!

See a listing for SYGH Livehouse

Jul 10: Ok Center Music

WechatIMG1442.jpeg

Join DJ Nozi and Taiga for the voice of the psychedelic nomads at OK Center Music!

July 10, 8.30-10.30pm

Ok Center Music, 108-26, Yiyuan Road south, Haizhu District

Jul 10: A Journey to Sweet Dreams

WechatIMG794418a8dc5d2bd8a5a3412dca4b7e72.jpg

A Journey to Sweet Dreams-Hollywood Classic Cartoons Theme Symphony Concert！

The New Age Symphony Orchestra will present ten symphonies inspired by Hollywood cartoon movies with the screenings of some classic parts.

That's readers can enjoy a 10% off!

Scan the QR code for tickets.

WechatIMG6ff09a02493ebdd0e1b713665b4c8573.png

See a listing for Guangzhou Friendship Theater

Jul 10: The Night of Broadway

WechatIMGe2a8f7061c9a0be52e9f789a3491541b.jpg

The Night of Broadway-Musical Theatre Theme Symphony Concert!

The New Age Symphony Orchestra will present nine symphonies inspired by Broadway musical theatre with the screenings of some classic parts of it.

That's readers can enjoy a 10% off!

Scan the QR code for tickets.

WechatIMG77cbb68661dc92359842064052d1d2b2.png

See a listing for Guangzhou Friendship Theater

Jul 19: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

WechatIMG72b944ae833255e91ebc76f0d60b775d.jpg

Share your 7-minute story (in Chinese) of a significant moment with friends and guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement. 

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.

Tickets include a buffer dinner and a drink.

IMG_8674.PNG

See a listing for Happy Monk


things to do Events Guangzhou

