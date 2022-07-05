8 New COVID Cases, 3 High-Risk Areas, 8 Medium-Risk Areas

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, July 5. A further 5 local asymptomatic case was also reported.

Of the 3 new local cases reported today, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

The 5 new local asymptomatic cases all tested positive during central quarantine.

The 1 local case outside of central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Pudong New Area

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Shanghai has three high-risk areas...

Shanghai has designated an area in Putou and two areas in Pudong as high-risk, following China's newly-updated COVID-19 control protocol, which defines the living and working places of positive cases as high-risk. Places they had been to are designated as medium-risk.

Shanghai has eight medium-risk areas...

Shanghai also currently has eight medium-risk areas in Baoshan, Fengxian, Huangpu, Jing'an and Putuo districts.

Shanghai wants you to get your booster shot...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

The Metro is fully operational...

All of the city's Metro lines resumed normal operations and services from this morning. Time for the Metro Challenge, perhaps?

Shanghai-Beijing high-speed train services are cranking up...

High-speed train services between Shanghai and Beijing gradually resumed from Saturday. A total of 27 high-speed trains are currently running between the two cities.

Passengers need to prepare negative PCR test report from within 48 hours and a green code of Jiankangbao, the Beijing health code app. A PCR test is also needed to enter Shanghai railway stations.

Cinemas to reopen from July 8...

The city will reopen cinemas on July 8, the Shanghai Film Bureau has announced. There will be no food and drink sold or allowed in cinemas for now, and cinema goers will need to provide a negative nucleic acid test from within 72 hours, have their temperatures taken and wear a mask.

You know – all the usual shenanigans.

Cultural venues have already begun reopening...

Local tourist attractions, museums, galleries, theaters, public libraries and cultural venues have all begun to gradually reopen. For now they well be operating with staggered times and controlled visitor numbers (as well the aforementioned usual shenanigans, of course). Theaters, for example, will be operating with a 50% audience limitation.

In other COVID news...

That restrictive star symbol will no longer appear on the Travel Code app:



China has further eased restrictions for overseas arrivals into the country, with 7-day centralized quarantine plus 3-day ‘health monitoring’ at home (the ‘7+3’ policy) the norm:

Restaurants in Shanghai have now reopened:

And so has Shanghai Disneyland:

It is all part of Shanghai getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]