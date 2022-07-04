8 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

2022 LimeDance Talented Kids Summer Dance Camp

This summer camp runs for four weeks from July 18 to August 14, and includes five styles: Future Broadway Star for ages 4-6, Kids Hip-Hop for ages 7-11, Kids Latin for ages 7-11, Kids Ballet for ages 7-11 and Teenager K-pop MV Dance for ages 12-16.

At the end of camp, they will arrange professional shooting for kids, and have a cool showcase. You can also invite your friends and relatives to join – it will be a precious memory for every kid!



Dates: July 18-Aug 14 (4 weeks)

Location: 6B, 8 Ruijin Yi Lu, by Julu Lu

Times:

Future Broadway Star



Ages: 4-6 years old

Three days per week, 12 classes (1 hour per class) – 12 hours in total

Price: RMB2,375

To ensure class quality, this course is limited to a 10 student maximum.

Kids Hip-Hop / Kids Latin / Kids Ballet

Ages: 7-11 years old

Three days per week,12 classes (2 hours per class) – 24 hours in total

Price: RMB4,750

To ensure class quality, this course is limited to a 15 student maximum.

Teenager K-pop MV Dance



Ages: 12-16 years old

Two days per week, 8 classes (2 hours per class) – 16 hours in total

Price: RMB3167





To ensure class quality, this course is limited to a 15 student maximum.

Greenwoods Shanghai



Greenwoods believe that high school teenagers are looking for summer experiences that will challenge them, provide them with a sense of ownership and an opportunity to make incredible connections.

Teen camp is the place for campers to thrive; a place with a clear structure and set of boundaries but with enough freedom and flexibility to explore new interests and have the opportunity to step up and take on positions of responsibility.



Greenwoods is the first fully traditional American style camp in China, blending Stateside Adventures and Camp Lenox’s 100 years of camping knowledge to create truly unique experiences.

Every year boys and girls, ages 13-15 come to experience the summer of their lives. They try new things and success is measured in watching campers achieve things they never thought they could.

Greenwoods' comprehensive program, outstanding staff, diverse yet majority Chinese camper population, and spectacular location add up to the very best summer experience possible!

Ages: 13-15

Dates: Aug 7-13

Times: This is a 7 day 6 night overnight camp

Location: Sun Island Resort, Qingpu District, Shanghai

Price: RMB9,800

Topgolf Summer Camps

With the summer arriving it’s time to get your kids into golf with a choice of three summer programs at Lounge by Topgolf inthis July and August. Whether your children are just getting started in golf, looking to continue developing their skills, or aiming to compete in tournaments, Topgolf Coach has perfect programs for you.

Starting in July with the Summer Tournament Series, players can enter and compete for medals and prizes with four days of 18-hole simulator golf running each week. In August, Topgolf Coach will offer two more summer camps depending on your child’s preference.

Ages: 5-15 years old



Location: Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 021-63357102

Price: RMB2,888-6,888 per camp

LOUNGE BY TOPGOLF SUMMER TOURNAMENT SERIES

Get your child in the competitive mode with this camp! Perfect for those who had golf lessons and are looking to excel in the sport through fun golf competitions.

Dates: Camp 1: July 5-8; Camp 2: July 12-15; Camp 3: July 19-22; Camp 4: July 26-29

Times: 10am-3pm



TOPGOLF KIDS SUMMER CAMPS

Let your child learn golf, swing skill and discipline in the game with Topgolf professional coaches in this camp!

Dates: Camp 1: Aug 2-5; Camp 2: Aug 9-12; Camp 3: Aug 16-19

Times: 9am-1pm

TOPGOLF INTENSE SUMMER CAMPS

This camp is perfect for your children who are serious about the game. This camp will be structured for the child to excel in golf and will be conducted by serious coaches – as well as Cindy Reid herself.

Dates: Camp 1: Aug 2-5; Camp 2: Aug 9-12; Camp 3: Aug 16-19

Times: 2pm-6pm



Acorn Scouts



Acorn Scouts is an American Scouting Program. Acorn Scouts succeeds where so many educational institutions fail. They inculcate the Ultimate Education Trifecta in urban children:

English, Virtues and Nature.

What does that mean? It means that:

A) They listen, speak, read and write. All English, All Day!

B) They instruct explicitly and practice more than 75 Virtues daily!

C) They explore the Outdoors in Nature more than three hours every day!

Ages: Acorn Class: Ages 4-7; Oak Class: Ages 8-14*

*Approximate ages – actual placement is chosen by Maturity Level, English Level, and Age. Contact Acorn Scouts for an assessment.

Dates: July 4-Aug 26 (8 weeks total)

Times: Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm

Location: 222 Yehui Lu #76, Qingpu District

Price: Standard Fee 2022 RMB4,500/week; COVID-19 Special Discounts 2022: 1 Week: RMB4,200; 2 Weeks: RMB 3,900/week; 3 Weeks & More: RMB3,800/week; 50% off Fall Term 2022’s Literati Club

ELG’s 14th Inclusive Summer Program





ELG’s Summer Program is designed for children with additional learning needs. The program focuses on developing children’s social, communication, sensory, gross and fine motor skills and self-help and adaptive capabilities.

The program is built on therapeutic-based activities designed by ELG specialists for a wide range of unique needs. Services include developmental milestone screening, progress tracking report, consultation with multi-disciplinary specialists, tailored accommodation advice and global resources sharing.

Targeted and effective, ELG's Summer Program is expertly designed to answer questions you have regarding your child's development, maximize children's potential and create an unforgettable summer.

Every child in the Summer Program will receive highly individualized attention and progress at their own pace!



Ages: 4-12 years old



Dates: July 4-Aug 26; 8 weeks in total, enrollment on a 4-week basis



Times: Mon-Fri, 8.30am-3.30pm



Location: ELG Puxi Campus, No.19-20, Lane 209, Zhennan Lu, Putuo District

Price: RMB40,000 / 4 weeks (Sign up for 8 weeks to get 10% off)

Empathy Lab Summer Experience by MustardTek, powered by Microsoft Jacdac



Learn how to make the world more accessible through inclusive design. Empathy Lab's amazing co-designers, who have disabilities, will help to identify barriers to accessibility. Together, with their unique perspective and creative problem solving mindset, we will design and prototype customized solutions.



Ages: 10-14 years old



Dates: Week 1 Puxi Camp – July 18-22; Week 2 Pudong Camp – July 25-29

Times: 9:30am-4:30pm



Location: Week 1 Puxi Camp: JICDA, #206, 368 Baole Road, Minhang 保乐路358弄; Week 2 Pudong Camp: Icona Academy Learning Hub, B9 BETWIN, 889 Shangcheng Road 商城路889号波特营创意园B9栋

Price: RMB8,000

Early Bird Discount: RMB7,500 before June 15



CRGG Summer Camp 2022



CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality. At CRGG Academy Shanghai they have already developed a reputation for excellence and quality. Building on a proud tradition, they are educating golfers for the future.

The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develops fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.

The purpose of the summer camp is to train the kids to be optimistic and positive through a group learning environment, helping them to be mentally strong through golf physical exercises, and train them to deal with problems and enhance their sense of responsibility.

Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, golf rules and etiquette, and cultivate their interest in golf and bring out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.

Ages: 4-12 years old



Dates: Camp 1 – July 5-8; Camp 2 – July 12-15; Camp 3 – July 19-22; Camp 4 – July 26-29

Times: 2-6pm

Location: Tomson Golf Club, 1 Longdong Avenue, Pudong

Price: RMB6,666 per camp

CRGG Players Summer Camp 2022

CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality. At CRGG Academy Shanghai they have already developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building on a proud tradition to educate golfers of the future.

The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner intermediate, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18 hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor/coach each day.

CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Closest to the Pin on a Par 3, Longest Drive on a Par 4 and Minimum Putts Award every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude.

Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame- chipping, pitching, bunkers, short irons, wedges, fullswing – long irons and woods. Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are major parts of this Camp.

CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.

Ages: 7-17 years old with playing experience before

Dates: Camp 1 – July 18-24; Camp 2 – August 1-7; Camp 3 – August 15-21

Times: 6.30am-6pm



Location: Tomson Golf Club, 1 Longdong Avenue, Pudong

Price: RMB35,888 per camp

To sign up or for more information please contact Sally Liang at 134 7242 7551 for all details related to the Players Summer Golf Camp.

And if you're heading to Sanya...

Little Stars Summer Camp at Capella Tufu Bay

Capella Tufu Bay is delighted to announce that it will be hosting the ever popular Capella Little Stars Summer Camp for a fourth consecutive year. From July 1 to August 31, the resort will be welcoming children aged 4-12 years old to enjoy the exciting Capella Little Stars Summer Camp. Taking advantage of the natural environment, lush tropical gardens, outdoor swimming pools and white sandy beach, the resort will host fun-filled days of games, educational activities and creative arts and crafts.

Families with Little Stars can book the Summer Escape Package. Starting from RMB13,888 for three consecutive nights stay in a Gardenfront Room, families will enjoy:

Daily breakfast buffet at Silk Road for 2 adults and 2 kids under 12 years old

One Mini Escapes Programme experience for up to two adults and 2 kids per stay (24 hours advance booking is required)

One 60-minute family photo shooting per stay (24 hours advance booking is required)

10% off at Capella Little Stars Summer Camp booking

15% off at any restaurants during the stay (exclusive of IRD)

One VR game experience for 10 minutes during the stay (up to 2 kids, 24 hours advance booking is required)

Complimentary tennis court for families (24 hours advance booking is required)

Complimentary mini bar snacks and soft drinks

Morning Ritual at the Dream Odyssey Pool

Complimentary snacks and soft drinks all day in the Living Room, and Sweet Delights at Silk Road

Evening Ritual and special cocktail of the day in the Bar

Complimentary daily activities at Kids Club and Adventure Zone, according to the resort’s scheduled activities

For bookings and enquiries, please call + 86 898 8309 9999 or email reservations.tufubay@capellahotels.com

Please note:



Limited daily booking, at least 7 days advance booking

Once booked, cannot be cancelled, modified or refunded

